'F1: The Movie' Coming to Apple TV+ on Friday, December 12

Apple today announced that "F1: The Movie" will finally be available to stream on Apple TV+ starting on Friday, December 12.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer alongside F1 legend Lewis Hamilton, the film stars Brad Pitt as a veteran driver attempting a classic comeback. According to Deadline , F1: The Movie made the $629 million at the box office, making it both the highest grossing Apple Original Film and sports film of the year.

The film originally premiered worldwide on June 27. Such is its success that Apple did a second theatrical run in August, when it also became available to purchase at home. The popularity of the movie reportedly led Apple to bid for the rights to stream Formula 1 in the United States.