F1: The Movie Rolling Out for Purchase From Apple TV App

Heavily promoted Apple-produced film F1: The Movie is rolling out on the Apple TV app starting today, and it is available for purchase or rent in some countries.



‌Apple TV‌ users in South Korea and Japan have reported seeing F1: The Movie available in the ‌Apple TV‌ store, but it does not appear to be available through the ‌Apple TV‌+ streaming service as of yet.

In South Korea and Japan, it is already Friday, August 22, so it is possible that it won't be available in the U.S. until midnight Eastern time.

F1: The Movie launched in theaters on June 27, and it had a highly successful box office run. The film earned more than $500 million globally, making it Apple's highest-grossing theatrical release to date. Apple did a second theatrical run in August.

Ahead of when F1 launched in theaters, there was a relentless advertising campaign from Apple and other companies featured in the film. Apple ran ads on YouTube, sent Apple CEO Tim Cook and Brad Pitt to Apple Fifth Avenue, put a guide in the Maps app for well-known F1 racetracks, and even put ads for the movie in the built-in Wallet app and the Sports app, frustrating iPhone users.

It is not yet clear when F1: The Movie will be available for ‌Apple TV‌+ subscribers.