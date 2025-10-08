Apple Watch's High Blood Pressure Notifications Available in Canada Starting Today

Apple today announced that its Hypertension Notifications feature on select Apple Watch models is available in Canada starting today.



The feature is available on Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, Series 11, Ultra 2, and Ultra 3 models running watchOS 26. It is not available on any Apple Watch SE models. Users can set up the feature in the Health app on a paired iPhone.

Hypertension Notifications first launched in the U.S. and more than 150 other countries and territories last month.

The feature can alert users if signs of chronic hypertension (high blood pressure) are detected, according to Apple. Based on data from the Apple Watch's optical heart sensor, the feature can analyze how a user's blood vessels respond to the beats of the heart. The algorithm works passively in the background, reviewing data over 30-day periods, and users are notified if consistent signs of hypertension are detected.

Apple says the feature does not require calibration, does not measure blood pressure directly, and does not surface a blood pressure reading to users.

Apple said the feature underwent "rigorous scientific validation," as outlined in a 12-page document. According to the company, it was developed with advanced machine learning and training data from multiple studies totaling more than 100,000 participants, and its performance was then validated in a clinical study of more than 2,000 participants.

Apple says the feature is "not intended for use by people under 22 years old, those who have been previously diagnosed with hypertension, or during pregnancy."