Apple Explains How Hypertension Alerts Work on Apple Watch

by

With watchOS 26, the Apple Watch Series 9 and later and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and later support Hypertension Notifications to give Apple Watch wearers a heads up when chronic high blood pressure is detected.

watchos 26 hypertension alert
Apple this week provided more insight into how the feature works. There are no new health sensors in the watch, which is why it's available for older devices. The Apple Watch analyzes data collected from the heart sensor, using a new algorithm to see if there are signs of hypertension.

Hypertension alerts require 30 days of data, and the data collection starts when Hypertension Notifications are set up with the Health app on the iPhone. If hypertension is identified within the last 30 days of heart data, you'll get a notification.

Apple says that the feature is designed for users who are 22 years or older, not pregnant, and have not been diagnosed with hypertension. Apple Watch owners who do not meet that criteria should not enable the feature.

Apple Watch users who receive a hypertension alert will be prompted to create a Blood Pressure Log and check their blood pressure using a third-party blood pressure measurement device for a 7-day period. Apple will also suggest getting in contact with a healthcare professional.

The Blood Pressure Log option will send daily alerts reminding users to perform a check in the morning and the evening, and it includes options for adding date, time, systolic, and diastolic pressure. Logging blood pressure can be done for a 7-day period to detect hypertension, or for a 4-week period to better monitor existing hypertension.

Apple warns that not all people with hypertension will receive a notification, and the feature is not meant to diagnose, treat, or aid in the management of hypertension.

