Apple Arcade Adding These Four Games Next Month

Apple today announced that four additional games will be added to the Apple Arcade library in the first week of November.



Football Manager 26 Touch will be available on Apple Arcade starting Tuesday, November 4. The latest version of the soccer manager game features improved graphics, official Premier League licensing, and women's soccer.

Three more games will be added to Apple Arcade on Thursday, November 6, including two spinoffs of the iconic "The Sims" franchise:

More details are available in Apple's press release.

Apple Arcade is a subscription service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. All of the games are free of ads and in-app purchases. In the U.S., Apple Arcade costs $6.99 per month, and it is also bundled with other Apple services in all Apple One plans.

Apple Arcade can be accessed through the App Store, and in the new Apple Games app.