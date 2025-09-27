Top Stories: iOS 26.1 Beta, iPhone Scratches, Apple TV Rumors, and More

by

iPhone launch month is coming to a close, but there's still plenty to talk about in the Apple world including ongoing discoveries with the new hardware and software.

top stories 2025 09 27
Apple is also preparing some tweaks and additions in iOS 26.1 and other updates, while we're still expecting some other hardware updates before the end of the year. If you're a student, you should also take note that Apple's annual Back to School promotion in many countries will be wrapping up soon, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!

Top Stories

Everything New in iOS 26.1 Beta 1

Yep, Apple is already moving forward with the first significant update for iOS 26, as it seeded the first beta of iOS 26.1 and related updates to developers and public beta testers this week.

iOS 26
The update expands Apple Intelligence and AirPods Live Translation to additional languages, brings a new Liquid Design to the dial pad in the Phone app, makes some visual tweaks to Safari, Calendar, and other apps, and more.

Two iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air Colors Appear to Scratch More Easily

Some of the new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air models on display at Apple Stores on launch day were already exhibiting scratches and scuffs, particularly on darker finishes like the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max in Deep Blue and the iPhone Air in Space Black.

iPhone 17 Pro and Air Feature
Apple has blamed the blemishes on worn MagSafe chargers being used in stores and claims the marks are removable with cleaning, although it acknowledges certain areas such as the edges of the camera plateaus may pick up small abrasions over time through normal wear and tear.

iPhone 16 Pro Max 80% Charge Limit: One Year Later, Was It Worth It?

For several years, Apple has allowed iPhone users to set a custom charge limit for their devices, capping the charge at 80%, 85%, 90%, or 95% with an eye toward preserving battery health.

iOS 26 Battery Glass Feature
We ran a one-year experiment with an iPhone 16 Pro Max, setting its charge limit to 80% and seeing how its battery health compared over time to another device used without any restrictions. Check out the results of our test to see whether it might be a good idea to adjust your charging habits!

Next Apple TV Expected to Launch This Year With These New Features

We're still expecting several hardware updates before the end of the year, and the Apple TV is one of those products on the list.

Apple TV 2025 Thumb 2
In the wake of Apple's iPhone and other announcements earlier this month, we've revisited and recapped rumors about what we may see with the next update to Apple's set-top box.

Apple Confirms iOS 26 Wallet Passport Feature is Coming in 2025

One of the announced iOS 26 features that was missing at launch was the Digital ID feature that will bring U.S. passports to the Wallet app on iPhone.

ios 26 digital id passport wallet
With the launch of iOS 26, Apple said that the feature would be coming in a software update, and the company has now updated the wording on its iOS 26 features page to confirm the feature will be coming later this year.

There's no visible sign of the feature in the first iOS 26.1 beta seeded this week, but many of these Wallet ID features like driver's licenses for various U.S. states (including the imminent addition of North Dakota) can be activated server-side by Apple without necessitating a specific iOS update.

Apple's 'Back to School' Offer Ends Soon, Now Applies to AirPods Pro 3

Apple's annual "Back to School" promotion for students in the U.S. and a number of other countries ends soon, so act fast if you want to score free AirPods with the purchase of an eligible new Mac or iPad.

airpods pro 3 blue
In addition to everyday discounted pricing for students, the promotion offers free or discounted accessories such as AirPods or Apple Pencils with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad. Notably, the new AirPods Pro 3 are now included in the promotion as a discounted accessory option.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Popular Stories

iOS 26 Battery Glass Feature

iPhone 16 Pro Max 80% Charge Limit: One Year Later, Was It Worth It?

Wednesday September 24, 2025 3:58 pm PDT by
With the iPhone 15 series, I did an experiment and kept my iPhone's Charge Limit set at 80 percent for an entire year. It provided an interesting look at the impact of charge limits on battery longevity, so I decided to repeat it for the iPhone 16 line. Since September 2024, my iPhone 16 Pro Max has been limited to an 80 percent charge, with no cheating. As of today, my battery's maximum...
Read Full Article549 comments
AirPods Pro 3 Newsroom

Apple's 'Back to School' Offer Ends Soon, Now Applies to AirPods Pro 3

Wednesday September 24, 2025 7:20 am PDT by
Apple's annual "Back to School" promotion for students ends soon, so act fast if you want to score free AirPods with the purchase of an eligible new Mac or iPad. Until Tuesday, September 30, college students and qualifying educational staff in the U.S. can receive free AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation when they purchase an eligible new Mac or iPad from Apple. This is a $179 value. ...
Read Full Article17 comments
iphone 17 pro dark blue 1

Apple Blames In-Store MagSafe Chargers for iPhone 17 Pro Display Model Scratches

Wednesday September 24, 2025 10:22 am PDT by
The marks on the iPhone 17 Pro models that people have noticed at Apple retail stores are caused by the chargers that Apple uses, Apple confirmed today. Apple told 9to5Mac that worn MagSafe charging stands in stores are causing marks on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple says that the marks are not scratches, and are instead material transfer from the stand to the phone. The...
Read Full Article217 comments
Home Hub Command Center with Dome Base Feature

Apple Working on All-New Operating System

Thursday September 25, 2025 1:11 pm PDT by
Apple is developing an all-new operating system codenamed "Charismatic," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple smart home hub concept based on rumors This is likely Apple's long-rumored "homeOS" operating system. In a report last month, Gurman said both Apple's rumored smart home hub in 2026 and tabletop robot in 2027 will run the new operating system. He said the software platform ...
Read Full Article
iPhone 17 Pro Colors

Skipped the iPhone 17 Pro? Here's What is Rumored for iPhone 18 Pro

Tuesday September 23, 2025 8:55 am PDT by
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still a year away, there are already a few rumors about the devices that offer an early look ahead. Below, we have recapped some of the early iPhone 18 Pro rumors so far. This story was published previously, and it has been updated to reflect the latest rumors. Many early rumors prove to be true, but nothing is confirmed yet, and Apple's...
Read Full Article106 comments
iOS 26

Everything New in iOS 26.1 Beta 1

Monday September 22, 2025 12:44 pm PDT by
Apple released the first beta of iOS 26.1 today, just a week after launching iOS 26. iOS 26.1 mainly adds new languages to Apple Intelligence, but there are a few other features that are worth knowing about. New Apple Intelligence Languages Apple Intelligence is now available in Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Chinese (Traditional), and Vietnamese. AirPo...
Read Full Article137 comments
ios 26 digital id passport wallet

Apple Confirms iOS 26 Wallet Passport Feature is Coming in 2025

Tuesday September 23, 2025 1:06 pm PDT by
Digital ID, the iOS 26 feature that lets U.S. passport holders add their passports to the Wallet app, is coming later in 2025, Apple confirmed today. Apple updated the release timing wording of Digital ID on its iOS 26 features page. "Digital ID will be coming later this year with US passports only," it reads. Prior to today, the footnote for the feature said "Digital ID will be available ...
Read Full Article76 comments
apple tv 4k new orange

Next Apple TV Expected to Launch This Year With These New Features

Monday September 22, 2025 10:00 am PDT by
The next Apple TV is expected to be released later this year, and a handful of new features and changes have been rumored for the device. Below, we recap what to expect from the next Apple TV, according to rumors. Likely Features N1 Chip With Wi-Fi 7 Last year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the next Apple TV would be equipped with Apple's own combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, which is...
Read Full Article97 comments
iPhone 17 Pro USB C Port

iPhone 17 Pro Max's USB-C Charging Speeds Tested With Apple Chargers

Monday September 22, 2025 7:29 am PDT by
The website ChargerLAB has tested the iPhone 17 Pro Max's USB-C charging speeds with a variety of Apple's chargers, from 18W to 140W. The device reached a peak charging speed of around 36W with the following Apple chargers:40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max 61W USB-C Power Adapter 67W USB-C Power Adapter 70W USB-C Power Adapter 96W USB-C Power Adapter 140W USB-C Power AdapterFor...
Read Full Article56 comments