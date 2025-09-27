Top Stories: iOS 26.1 Beta, iPhone Scratches, Apple TV Rumors, and More

iPhone launch month is coming to a close, but there's still plenty to talk about in the Apple world including ongoing discoveries with the new hardware and software.



Apple is also preparing some tweaks and additions in iOS 26.1 and other updates, while we're still expecting some other hardware updates before the end of the year. If you're a student, you should also take note that Apple's annual Back to School promotion in many countries will be wrapping up soon, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!



Everything New in iOS 26.1 Beta 1

Yep, Apple is already moving forward with the first significant update for iOS 26, as it seeded the first beta of iOS 26.1 and related updates to developers and public beta testers this week.



The update expands Apple Intelligence and AirPods Live Translation to additional languages, brings a new Liquid Design to the dial pad in the Phone app, makes some visual tweaks to Safari, Calendar, and other apps, and more.



Two iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air Colors Appear to Scratch More Easily

Some of the new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air models on display at Apple Stores on launch day were already exhibiting scratches and scuffs, particularly on darker finishes like the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max in Deep Blue and the iPhone Air in Space Black.



Apple has blamed the blemishes on worn MagSafe chargers being used in stores and claims the marks are removable with cleaning, although it acknowledges certain areas such as the edges of the camera plateaus may pick up small abrasions over time through normal wear and tear.



iPhone 16 Pro Max 80% Charge Limit: One Year Later, Was It Worth It?

For several years, Apple has allowed iPhone users to set a custom charge limit for their devices, capping the charge at 80%, 85%, 90%, or 95% with an eye toward preserving battery health.



We ran a one-year experiment with an iPhone 16 Pro Max, setting its charge limit to 80% and seeing how its battery health compared over time to another device used without any restrictions. Check out the results of our test to see whether it might be a good idea to adjust your charging habits!



Next Apple TV Expected to Launch This Year With These New Features

We're still expecting several hardware updates before the end of the year, and the Apple TV is one of those products on the list.



In the wake of Apple's iPhone and other announcements earlier this month, we've revisited and recapped rumors about what we may see with the next update to Apple's set-top box.



Apple Confirms iOS 26 Wallet Passport Feature is Coming in 2025

One of the announced iOS 26 features that was missing at launch was the Digital ID feature that will bring U.S. passports to the Wallet app on iPhone.



With the launch of iOS 26, Apple said that the feature would be coming in a software update, and the company has now updated the wording on its iOS 26 features page to confirm the feature will be coming later this year.

There's no visible sign of the feature in the first iOS 26.1 beta seeded this week, but many of these Wallet ID features like driver's licenses for various U.S. states (including the imminent addition of North Dakota) can be activated server-side by Apple without necessitating a specific iOS update.



Apple's 'Back to School' Offer Ends Soon, Now Applies to AirPods Pro 3

Apple's annual "Back to School" promotion for students in the U.S. and a number of other countries ends soon, so act fast if you want to score free AirPods with the purchase of an eligible new Mac or iPad.



In addition to everyday discounted pricing for students, the promotion offers free or discounted accessories such as AirPods or Apple Pencils with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad. Notably, the new AirPods Pro 3 are now included in the promotion as a discounted accessory option.



