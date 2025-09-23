Apple Confirms iOS 26 Wallet Passport Feature is Coming in 2025

by

Digital ID, the iOS 26 feature that lets U.S. passport holders add their passports to the Wallet app, is coming later in 2025, Apple confirmed today.

ios 26 digital id passport wallet
Apple updated the release timing wording of Digital ID on its iOS 26 features page. "Digital ID will be coming later this year with US passports only," it reads.

Prior to today, the footnote for the feature said "Digital ID will be available in a software update with U.S. passports only," with no associated release timeline.

Curiously, Apple removed the mention of a software update, but in all likelihood, Digital ID will be introduced in an iOS 26.1 or iOS 26.2 update before the end of the year. Apple has already seeded the first beta of iOS 26.1 to developers and Digital ID support is not included, but it could be added later in the beta testing period.

Digital ID builds on driver's license integration in the Wallet app. It allows U.S. iPhone users to add their passports to Wallet, with the digital passport able to be used in lieu of a physical passport for domestic travel at TSA checkpoints.

As with state driver's licenses and IDs, Digital IDs will work for age and identity verification in apps, retail store locations, and websites. The option to add a passport to Wallet for use as an ID option will expand digital identification features to many more ‌‌iPhone‌‌ users in the U.S., but Apple has not mentioned if the feature will eventually expand to other countries.

