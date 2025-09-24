Apple's 'Back to School' Offer Ends Soon, Now Applies to AirPods Pro 3

Apple's annual "Back to School" promotion for students ends soon, so act fast if you want to score free AirPods with the purchase of an eligible new Mac or iPad.



Until Tuesday, September 30, college students and qualifying educational staff in the U.S. can receive free AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation when they purchase an eligible new Mac or iPad from Apple. This is a $179 value.

AirPods Pro 3 launched last week, and they are now included in the "Back to School" promotion, instead of the AirPods Pro 2. Students who purchase an eligible new Mac or iPad can get the AirPods Pro 3 for just $70, after a $179 discount is applied.

If you do not want any AirPods, the promotion also offers various other accessories for free or at a discount, such as the Apple Pencil Pro or Magic Keyboard.

For more details about the offer and eligibility, read Apple's full terms and conditions.

The free AirPods or other accessory are included in addition to Apple's standard year-round 10% educational discount on select Mac and iPad models.

The promotion is also running in Canada, Mexico, Singapore, India, and the United Arab Emirates until September 30, and in select European countries such as the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands until October 21.