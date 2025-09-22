iOS 26.1 Adds New Apple Intelligence Languages and Expands AirPods Live Translation

With iOS 26.1, Apple Intelligence is gaining support for additional languages, including Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Chinese (Traditional), and Vietnamese.



Apple announced plans to expand the languages that can be used with ‌Apple Intelligence‌ last year, and now the added language support is here. ‌Apple Intelligence‌ is now available in the following languages:

English (U.S.)

English (Australia)

English (Canada)

English (New Zealand)

English (U.K.)

English (South Africa)

English (India)

English (Singapore)

Chinese (Simplified)

French

Japanese

Spanish

German

Italian

Korean

Portuguese (Brazil)

Danish (iOS 26.1)

Dutch (iOS 26.1)

Norwegian (iOS 26.1)

Portuguese (Portugal) (iOS 26.1)

Swedish (iOS 26.1)

Turkish (iOS 26.1)

Chinese (Traditional) (iOS 26.1)

Vietnamese

The iOS 26.1 update also adds more languages that work with AirPods Live Translation, including Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (both Mandarin Traditional and Simplified).

iOS 26.1 is available for developers right now, but Apple will likely expand it to public beta testers in the coming weeks.