Apple Blames In-Store MagSafe Chargers for iPhone 17 Pro Display Model Scratches

The marks on the iPhone 17 Pro models that people have noticed at Apple retail stores are caused by the chargers that Apple uses, Apple confirmed today.

Apple told 9to5Mac that worn MagSafe charging stands in stores are causing marks on the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max. Apple says that the marks are not scratches, and are instead material transfer from the stand to the phone. The marks are removable with cleaning, according to Apple.

Apple will fix the problem in Apple Stores, and the company says that other models like the iPhone 16 are also affected.

Separately, scratch tests have suggested that the camera plateau area on the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max is prone to scratching. Apple says that the edges of the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ camera plateau have similar characteristics to the aluminum cases on other Apple devices, like the MacBook. The edges are designed to be durable and undergo testing prior to release, but Apple claims that users may see normal wear and tear that includes small abrasions over time.

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
38 minutes ago at 10:22 am

Apple told 9to5Mac ('https://9to5mac.com/2025/09/24/apple-responds-to-iphone-17-pro-scratch-and-durability-concerns/') that worn MagSafe charging stands in stores are causing marks on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Yeah!
Who installed those bloody things!?
The company that runs these stores really needs to install new charging stands!!



Attachment Image
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SuburbanPauper Avatar
SuburbanPauper
35 minutes ago at 10:26 am
So you're telling me the internet jumped to conclusions and made something overblown? Didn't see that coming…
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
32 minutes ago at 10:28 am
But this means anyone who puts their iPhone on a MagSafe stand like this one will receive scratches.

And lol at “material transfer”. I looked at these iPhones yesterday at a store, and tried to rub out the scratches on one phone. Nothing happened. They’re scratches. And I use an old MagSafe stand without a case. I never have any material transfer.

I just know for iPhone 18 they’ll bring Ceramic Shield 2 to the back glass and call it a “feature”.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
29 minutes ago at 10:32 am
By the way, if you really want to see for yourself how much Apple is BS’ing, go to an Apple Store and take an iPhone 16 on off one of the MagSafe cases. Then compare it to an iPhone 17 Pro. This is clearly a phone specific issue.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
32 minutes ago at 10:28 am
The in-store chargers have been doing this for years. At least Apple has commented directly on the matter. Sadly it doesn't take much effort at all now days for people to complain and find fault in every product possible. I miss the days when common sense was common and people didn't expect daily tools to stay new looking.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Gannon98 Avatar
Gannon98
35 minutes ago at 10:25 am
Aren't all the user models scratching easily too?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments