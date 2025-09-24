Apple Blames In-Store MagSafe Chargers for iPhone 17 Pro Display Model Scratches

The marks on the iPhone 17 Pro models that people have noticed at Apple retail stores are caused by the chargers that Apple uses, Apple confirmed today.



Apple told 9to5Mac that worn MagSafe charging stands in stores are causing marks on the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max. Apple says that the marks are not scratches, and are instead material transfer from the stand to the phone. The marks are removable with cleaning, according to Apple.

Apple will fix the problem in Apple Stores, and the company says that other models like the iPhone 16 are also affected.

Separately, scratch tests have suggested that the camera plateau area on the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max is prone to scratching. Apple says that the edges of the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ camera plateau have similar characteristics to the aluminum cases on other Apple devices, like the MacBook. The edges are designed to be durable and undergo testing prior to release, but Apple claims that users may see normal wear and tear that includes small abrasions over time.