Next Apple TV Expected to Launch This Year With These New Features

by

The next Apple TV is expected to be released later this year, and a handful of new features and changes have been rumored for the device.

apple tv 4k new orange
Below, we recap what to expect from the next Apple TV, according to rumors.

Likely Features

N1 Chip With Wi-Fi 7

Last year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the next Apple TV would be equipped with Apple's own combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, which is likely the since-announced N1 chip that debuted in the iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air. That chip supports Wi-Fi 7, which would be an upgrade over the current Apple TV's Wi-Fi 6 support.

apple n1 chip
Wi-Fi 7 has increased bandwidth, in part because it allows for data transmission over the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands simultaneously, with a supported device and router. Wi-Fi 7 is theoretically up to 4× faster than Wi-Fi 6, but real-world speeds are typically bottlenecked by internet service providers and other factors.

In the latest iPhones, the N1 chip also supports Bluetooth 6, which would offer lower latency and other benefits compared to the current Apple TV's Bluetooth 5.

A17 Pro Chip

The current Apple TV is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, which debuted in all iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models in 2022.

According to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, the next Apple TV will be equipped with the A17 Pro chip, for faster performance and potentially even Apple Intelligence support on tvOS. For example, Gurman said the new Apple TV will support next year's revamped version of Siri, powered by Apple Intelligence.

A17 Pro
Other devices with the A17 Pro chip include the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the iPad mini 7, and all of those devices support Apple Intelligence.

With the A17 Pro chip, the Apple TV should get an increased 8GB of RAM.

Other Rumors

FaceTime Camera and Gesture Controls?

tvOS 17 added a FaceTime app to the Apple TV, allowing for video calls with the rear camera on a connected iPhone or iPad. If the Apple TV gained a built-in camera, users would no longer need to rely on an external device for video calls on the TV.

In April 2024, Gurman said Apple had "discussed" offering an Apple TV with a built-in camera for FaceTime and gesture-based controls, but it is unclear if Apple is moving forward with that plan for the next model in particular. He did not elaborate on the gesture aspect, but it sounds like the Apple TV would recognize various hand movements.

tvos 17 facetime
Apple says tvOS 26 enhances FaceTime in several ways — fitting for an Apple TV with a camera:

With tvOS 26, users can enjoy a more personalized FaceTime experience that's consistent with iOS. Contact Posters on Apple TV make it easier and more personal by displaying a contact's customized photo and name when starting a FaceTime call on Apple TV. Live Captions expand to include French, German, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, and Spanish, enabling Apple TV to use on-device intelligence to display Live Captions for FaceTime conversations, so users can follow what's being said in even more languages. Additionally, FaceTime audio and phone call notifications will appear onscreen for the active profile, allowing users to answer on connected HomePod speakers or their iPhone, and ensuring that communication with loved ones remains at the forefront.

Lower Price?

On the same day as the current Apple TV was announced in October 2022, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that he expected the next Apple TV to be "more affordable." He said that a sub-$100 price would be the "sweet spot" for the Apple TV, but he did not say if Apple will actually achieve that price point.

Both the 2010 and 2012 versions of the Apple TV were priced at $99 in the U.S. at launch, and Apple eventually lowered the price of the 2012 model to $69, so there is precedent for a sub-$100 Apple TV. Other companies like Amazon and Roku offer low-priced streaming sticks, with sale prices going as low as $19.99.

In the U.S., the current Apple TV starts at $129 with 64GB of storage, and a 128GB model with an Ethernet port for wired internet is priced at $149.

Timing

The next Apple TV will be released "toward the end of the year," according to Gurman. At this point, it is likely the device will be announced in October, but November is also a possibility. December is less likely, historically.

Here is when the previous four Apple TV models were announced:

  • Apple TV 4K (3rd generation): October 2022
  • Apple TV 4K (2nd generation): April 2021
  • Apple TV 4K (1st generation): September 2017
  • Apple TV HD: September 2015

Read our Apple TV roundup for more details.

Related Roundup: Apple TV
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: Apple TV and Home Theater

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro and Air Feature

Two iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air Colors Appear to Scratch More Easily

Friday September 19, 2025 10:02 am PDT by
As reported by Bloomberg today, some of the new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air models on display at Apple Stores today are already scratched and scuffed. French blog Consomac also reported on this topic. The scratches appear to be most prominent on models with darker finishes, including the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max in Deep Blue, and the iPhone Air in Space Black. Images Credit: Consoma ...
Read Full Article311 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.0.1 Coming Soon, Likely With iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro Fix

Thursday September 18, 2025 9:17 am PDT by
Apple is preparing to release iOS 26.0.1, according to a private account on X with a proven track record of sharing information about future iOS versions. The update will have a build number of 23A350, or similar, the account said. It is likely that iOS 26.0.1 will fix a camera-related bug on the new iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro models. In his iPhone Air review, CNN Underscored's Henry T. ...
Read Full Article68 comments
iphone 17 pro max techwoven

Here Are The Best Cases You Can Buy for Your New iPhone 17 and iPhone Air

Friday September 19, 2025 6:46 am PDT by
Apple's new iPhones launch today, and there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to protecting your new device from drops and scratches. In this article, we're taking a look at some of the best options for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Air cases, as well as a few charging accessories. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a...
Read Full Article63 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Colors

iPhone 17 Pro Max Teardown Reveals Qualcomm's Snapdragon X80 Modem for 5G

Friday September 19, 2025 7:39 am PDT by
While the iPhone Air is equipped with Apple's custom C1X modem for cellular connectivity, all of the iPhone 17 models are outfitted with Qualcomm modems still. A teardown video shared on Chinese platform Bilibili today (via Reddit) appears to confirm the iPhone 17 Pro Max is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X80 modem in particular. The same modem is likely used in the iPhone 17 and iPhone ...
Read Full Article34 comments
iOS 26 on Three iPhones

iOS 26's Liquid Glass Design Draws Criticism From Users

Wednesday September 17, 2025 2:56 pm PDT by
It's been two days since iOS 26 was released, and Apple's new Liquid Glass design is even more divisive than expected. Any major design change can create controversy as people get used to the new look, but the MacRumors forums, Reddit, Apple Support Communities, and social media sites seem to feature more criticism than praise as people discuss the update. Complaints There are a long...
Read Full Article612 comments
iphone 17 pro inside

iPhone 17 Teardowns Confirm SIM and eSIM-Only Battery Capacities

Friday September 19, 2025 8:39 am PDT by
YouTube channel REWA Technology today shared an iPhone 17 Pro teardown video, offering a closer look inside the model with a SIM card tray. We are still waiting for repair website iFixit to share a more comprehensive teardown of the latest iPhone models, but this video provides a good look in the meantime. The device features various internal design changes, including larger rear camera...
Read Full Article39 comments

Top Rated Comments

bunce66 Avatar
bunce66
43 minutes ago at 10:17 am
anyone else tired of waiting for this?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
seinman Avatar
seinman
40 minutes ago at 10:20 am

anyone else tired of waiting for this?
Nope. The one I have now has been working fine for years. AppleTV is the device that “needs” to be updated the least, in my opinion. If it ain’t broke…
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BennyK Avatar
BennyK
31 minutes ago at 10:29 am

anyone else tired of waiting for this?
I sure am. I need a new Apple TV due to having issues with my current box and need this released soon. Was hoping it was going to be introduced with the iPhones but that didnt happen. Hopefully within a few weeks this gets announced.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ort888 Avatar
ort888
6 minutes ago at 10:55 am
Put a small amount of energy and effort into making it a legitimate gaming platform.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments