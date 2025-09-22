Everything New in iOS 26.1 Beta 1

Apple released the first beta of iOS 26.1 today, just a week after launching iOS 26. iOS 26.1 mainly adds new languages to Apple Intelligence, but there are a few other features that are worth knowing about.

New Apple Intelligence Languages

‌Apple Intelligence‌ is now available in Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Chinese (Traditional), and Vietnamese.



AirPods Live Translation Languages

AirPods Live Translation works with additional languages in iOS 26.1, including Japanese, Korean, Italian, and Chinese (both Mandarin Traditional and Simplified).



Phone

The Phone keypad now uses Liquid Glass for the numbers.

Apple Music

You can swipe on the music player in Apple Music to switch songs. Just slide a finger over where the song title is listed, and it'll go to the next song or back to the previous song.

Photos

The slider for scrubbing through videos in the Photos app has been updated.

Calendar

In the Calendar app, some of the views now show events from different calendars with a full color background.

‌iOS 26‌ on left, iOS 26.1 on right ‌iOS 26‌ on left, iOS 26.1 on right

Background Security Improvement

Apple appears to have changed the name of Rapid Security Updates to Background Security Improvement, which is mentioned in the iOS 26.1 code.

"Background Security Improvement improves the security of your iPhone by installing security improvements and system files before they are available in iOS Software Updates. In rare instances of compatibility issues, these deliveries may be temporarily removed and then improved in a feature software update."



More Features

Know of something new in iOS 26.1 that we missed? Let us know in the comments below.