Two iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air Colors Appear to Scratch More Easily

by

As reported by Bloomberg today, some of the new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air models on display at Apple Stores today are already scratched and scuffed.

iPhone 17 Pro and Air Feature
French blog Consomac also reported on this topic.

The scratches appear to be most prominent on models with darker finishes, including the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max in Deep Blue, and the iPhone Air in Space Black.

iPhone 17 Pro Scratches Consomac
iPhone Air Scratches ConsomacImages Credit: Consomac

It is unclear how common this is, or how these devices were handled.

iPhone 17 Pro models feature an aluminum unibody, with a glass-like Ceramic Shield area on the back of the devices, while iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame with a glass back. Titanium and glass are stronger/harder than aluminum, so it is understandable that iPhone 17 Pro models may be more prone to scratching.

As for the iPhone Air, it features a titanium frame with a glass-like Ceramic Shield back, but evidently some scratches are still visible on the Space Black finish.

Of course, some customers visiting an Apple Store are not as careful with iPhone display models as they would be with their personal iPhone, so this is not necessarily a huge problem. But, it is a good reminder to be especially careful.

Top Rated Comments

Rychiar Avatar
Rychiar
23 minutes ago at 10:08 am
Go figure. I learned with the watches, buy silver
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Love-hate ? relationship Avatar
Love-hate ? relationship
23 minutes ago at 10:08 am

Can confirm. Went to the store and the brand new display units were not looking new.
The same day? That's nuts
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ghostface147 Avatar
ghostface147
14 minutes ago at 10:17 am
Since I don’t use a case, that’s why I got white.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
outlawarth Avatar
outlawarth
18 minutes ago at 10:12 am
Unapologetically aluminium.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wiesenlooser Avatar
Wiesenlooser
17 minutes ago at 10:14 am
Are we sure these are actual scratches and not the metal residue, ie keys rubbing off? Because I don't see how the glass backs from the iphone pro and the air would scratch like that? None have in the past.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rp100 Avatar
rp100
15 minutes ago at 10:15 am
I keep seeing aluminum comments. The scratches are on the ceramic shield / glass.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
