Two iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air Colors Appear to Scratch More Easily

As reported by Bloomberg today, some of the new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air models on display at Apple Stores today are already scratched and scuffed.



French blog Consomac also reported on this topic.

The scratches appear to be most prominent on models with darker finishes, including the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max in Deep Blue, and the iPhone Air in Space Black.

It is unclear how common this is, or how these devices were handled.

iPhone 17 Pro models feature an aluminum unibody, with a glass-like Ceramic Shield area on the back of the devices, while iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame with a glass back. Titanium and glass are stronger/harder than aluminum, so it is understandable that iPhone 17 Pro models may be more prone to scratching.

As for the iPhone Air, it features a titanium frame with a glass-like Ceramic Shield back, but evidently some scratches are still visible on the Space Black finish.

Of course, some customers visiting an Apple Store are not as careful with iPhone display models as they would be with their personal iPhone, so this is not necessarily a huge problem. But, it is a good reminder to be especially careful.