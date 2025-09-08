Apple's New iPhone 17 Accessory Leaked in Vibrant Orange Color
Several recent rumors have pointed to an all-new official Apple accessory arriving with the iPhone 17 lineup, and it looks like samples of the product have leaked ahead of Apple’s “Awe dropping” event on Tuesday.
Apple will offer a crossbody strap designed to work with the company's upcoming TechWoven cases for iPhone 17, and leaker Sonny Dickson has shared images of one of the straps in a vibrant orange color. The crossbody strap will reportedly have a flexible metal core and use magnetic attachment points, allowing users to easily connect and disconnect the accessory as needed.
Based on previous leaks, new TechWoven cases – replacing Apple's discontinued FineWoven line – will feature small attachment holes in the bottom corners specifically for looping through Apple's new strap. The accessory also apparently features a unique design that makes it magnetic along its entire length.
The latest leak tallies with earlier rumors from Majin Bu and fellow leaker DuanRui, who have shared CAD drawings and case clones showing similar attachment points on official iPhone 17 cases.
It won't be the first time Apple has leaned into wearable accessories for its products. The AirPods Pro 2 charging case includes a lanyard cutout, and the fifth-generation iPod touch featured built-in attachment hardware for similar purposes.
Apple is expected to release the iPhone 17 Pro models in a new orange color
, so the strap we see here could also be alluding to it. Stay tuned for in-depth coverage of Apple's announcements this week.
Popular Stories
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models will feature a number of significant display, thermal, and battery improvements, according to new late-stage rumors.
According to the Weibo leaker known as "Instant Digital," the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature displays with higher brightness, making it more suitable for use in direct sunlight for prolonged periods. The iPhone 16 Pro and...
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 17 series in just four days from now, and the biggest design mystery surrounding the Pro models has finally been solved.
In a report outlining his expectations for Apple's event next week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the iPhone 17 Pro models will have "a new cutout area on the bottom two-thirds of the phone that doubles as the wireless charging area."...
We're only days away from Apple's "Awe dropping" fall event scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 9 – and along with the new iPhone 17 series, we're going to get a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra for the first time since 2023.
By the time the Ultra 3 is unveiled, it will have been two years since the previous model arrived. The intervening period has left plenty of room for...
iOS 26 introduces an Adaptive Power Mode on the iPhone, alongside the existing Low Power Mode.
Apple says Adaptive Power Mode can make "performance adjustments" when necessary to extend an iPhone's battery life, including slightly lowering the display brightness, allowing some activities to "take longer," and automatically turning on Low Power Mode when the iPhone's remaining battery life...
Four days out from Apple's "Awe dropping" fall event on Tuesday, September 9, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has summarized his expectations for what the company will reveal next week.
Aside from a couple of new details and the inclusion of some more recent leaks from other sources, much of the following is a recap of Gurman's reports over the last several months:
iPhone 17
Large...
Just one week before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series, an analyst has shared new price estimates for the devices.
Here are J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee's price estimates for the iPhone 17 series in the United States, according to 9to5Mac:
Model
Starting Price
Model
Starting Price
Change
iPhone 16
$799
iPhone 17
...