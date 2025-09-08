Apple's New iPhone 17 Accessory Leaked in Vibrant Orange Color

Several recent rumors have pointed to an all-new official Apple accessory arriving with the iPhone 17 lineup, and it looks like samples of the product have leaked ahead of Apple’s “Awe dropping” event on Tuesday.



Apple will offer a crossbody strap designed to work with the company's upcoming TechWoven cases for iPhone 17, and leaker Sonny Dickson has shared images of one of the straps in a vibrant orange color. The crossbody strap will reportedly have a flexible metal core and use magnetic attachment points, allowing users to easily connect and disconnect the accessory as needed.

Based on previous leaks, new TechWoven cases – replacing Apple's discontinued FineWoven line – will feature small attachment holes in the bottom corners specifically for looping through Apple's new strap. The accessory also apparently features a unique design that makes it magnetic along its entire length.

The latest leak tallies with earlier rumors from Majin Bu and fellow leaker DuanRui, who have shared CAD drawings and case clones showing similar attachment points on official iPhone 17 cases.

It won't be the first time Apple has leaned into wearable accessories for its products. The AirPods Pro 2 charging case includes a lanyard cutout, and the fifth-generation iPod touch featured built-in attachment hardware for similar purposes.

Here’s your first look at the Crossbody Strap for iPhone 17, do people actually use these? pic.twitter.com/jcJOuleRbq — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) September 8, 2025