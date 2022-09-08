AirPods Pro 2 Tidbits: Heavier Charging Case, Lanyards Sold Separately, and More

by

Apple this week introduced second-generation AirPods Pro with improved audio quality, longer battery life, up to 2x as much noise cancellation as the original AirPods Pro, a revamped charging case with Find My support and water resistance, a new extra small ear tip option, the ability to swipe up and down on the stem to adjust volume, and more.

airpods pro 2
In addition to these major new features, there are some smaller tidbits about the new AirPods Pro that we have gathered below.

The new AirPods Pro will be available to order this Friday, September 9, with pricing set at $249 in the United States, which is the same price as the original. The second-generation AirPods Pro will be available on September 23.

Heavier Charging Case

AirPods Pro 2 Charging Case
The new charging case weighs 50.8 grams without the AirPods Pro inside, making the new case around 11% heavier than the original, which weighs 45.6 grams. On the other hand, the weight of the left and right AirPods Pro earbuds is virtually unchanged.

Improved In-Ear Detection

AirPods Pro now feature a skin-detect sensor that can more accurately detect if the AirPods are placed in someone's ears compared to the dual optical sensors in the original AirPods Pro. Apple says the improved sensor more accurately turns on or off audio playback on the new AirPods Pro, contributing to longer battery life.

The skin-detect sensor was first added to the third-generation standard AirPods last year.

Lanyards Sold Separately

AirPods Pro 2 Lanyard
The new AirPods Pro charging case features a built-in lanyard loop on the right side of the case for attaching a lanyard, but Apple says the lanyards are sold separately. Apple's online store currently has one lanyard available from Incase for $12.95.

Apple Watch Charger Support

In addition to charging via MagSafe and Lightning, the new AirPods Pro case can now be charged with an Apple Watch's magnetic charging puck.

Memoji Personalization

AirPods Pro 2 Case Memoji
Apple announced that customers can personalize the second-generation AirPods Pro case with their own Memoji free of charge via the Apple Store app.

Bluetooth 5.3

Like the iPhone 14, the new AirPods Pro support Bluetooth 5.3, according to Apple's tech specs. Bluetooth 5.3 could pave the way for the AirPods Pro to support LE Audio, which would have several benefits for the wireless headphones, but Apple has not made any mention of the device supporting LE Audio at this time.

Top Rated Comments

SW3029 Avatar
SW3029
14 minutes ago at 10:17 am
I am in no way surprised the lanyard is sold separately
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
meltman Avatar
meltman
12 minutes ago at 10:18 am
"lanyards sold separately" is the most Apple thing I've read all day.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mansplains Avatar
mansplains
11 minutes ago at 10:20 am
The reason Apple is selling them separately is for the upcoming Hermès lanyard
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CarpalMac Avatar
CarpalMac
2 minutes ago at 10:29 am

come on Apple... Include the lanyard.
Apple say:

"In order to meet our 2030 carbon neutral target, we must, regrettably, charge you for it.

Sorry (not sorry) about that.... "
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bpeeps Avatar
bpeeps
10 minutes ago at 10:20 am
Having apple watch charger support is pretty cool. Apple was pretty forward thinking there.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
oneMadRssn Avatar
oneMadRssn
4 minutes ago at 10:26 am

skin detect sensor ...so if i keep the airpod in my hand it recognised my skin and start playing ?!
The same way the proximity sensor sometimes registers a false positive when holding them in your hand. But right now, they'll sometimes start playing when I shove them in my pocket, and hopefully the skin sensor will fix those false positives.

I'll listen to music while walking my dog, and if I run into someone I know I'll quickly take out an AirPod or both and put them in my pocket. Not into the charging case - can't do it one-handed while holding the leash, and it's just for a minute anyway. Just into my pocket. And often they'll start playing because the proximity sensor thinks it's in my ears. Hopefully the skin sensors fixes that.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

