Apple's iPhone 17 Cases Again Rumored to Work With Lanyard

Earlier this week, a leaker known as Majin Bu revealed that you might be able to attach a lanyard to Apple's official iPhone 17 cases.

iPhone 17 Air concept iPhone 17 Air concept

It turns out that Majin Bu was not the only source to make such a claim this week, as another leaker known as DuanRui also shared a CAD of an alleged iPhone 17 Pro case with two spots to attach a lanyard, in the bottom corners.

DuanRui's post was spotted by 9to5Mac's Zac Hall.

There is precedent for such a thing, as AirPods Pro 2 charging cases have a cutout for attaching a lanyard . Apple does not offer its own AirPods Pro 2 lanyard, but it has offered various third-party options through its online store.

The same would likely apply for iPhone 17 lanyards: third-party and sold separately.

In addition, the fifth-generation iPod touch had a built-in mechanism for attaching a lanyard too, without even needing a case.

"DuanRui" often relays content that originates on Chinese social media platform Weibo. As always, this is just a rumor, with nothing confirmed yet.