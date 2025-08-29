iPhone 17 Colors: Every Rumored Option for the Full Lineup

by

Apple will unveil its new iPhone 17 lineup on September 9 in a range of new colors. Below, we've collated all the rumored colors for the regular iPhone 17, the all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌, and the larger ‌iPhone 17‌ Pro Max.

iPhone 17 Air Fanned Out Rainbow Single Color Module Feature

iPhone 17 Models

Last year, Apple chose soft, pastel-inspired finishes for its iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models. They are available in ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black. The yellow that the iPhone 15 comes in is notably missing, having been replaced by the darker blue hue of the ultramarine. Together, the iPhone 16 colors appear more saturated and vivid – pink and ultramarine especially show a bolder, more confident hue compared to the pastel washes of the iPhone 15.

iphone 16 lineup colors

Last year's iPhone 16 colorways

Six Colors

For the regular iPhone 17, Apple is rumored to be offering the following colors.
Black and White remain as classic color options, complemented by four new options, including a Steel Gray twist on Space Gray:

  • Black
  • White
  • Steel Gray
  • Green
  • Purple
  • Light Blue

These colors came from an "internal document" obtained by Macworld. Many have also been rumored by leakers "Majin Bu" and Sonny Dickson.

iPhone 17 Base Model Rumored to Come in New Green and Purple Colors Feature

Purple and Green options for iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Air Size Feature
With the 2025 iPhone launch, Apple will introduce an ultra thin "iPhone 17 Air," marking the first notable redesign to the iPhone's form factor in several years. The device will replace the Plus model in Apple's iPhone 17 lineup. iPhone 17 Air is just a placeholder name, and we don't know what Apple will call the new device, but multiple rumors have confirmed Apple's work on a super thin iPhone.

Four Colors

iPhone 17 Air Rumored Colors Majin Bu Feature
Apple plans to offer the iPhone 17 Air in four colors, including black, silver, light gold, and light blue, according to leaker Majin Bu. Macworld has also independently corroborated the four colors.

  • Black
  • White
  • Light Blue
  • Light Gold

It's not clear if light gold will be Apple's actual marketing name for this color, but light blue is thought to be a re-emergence of Sky Blue, the same color that debuted on the latest M4 MacBook Air models Apple released in March.

The new lighter blue color option for the device was first mentioned by Weibo leaker "Fixed Focus Digital," who suggests that this blue shade will be central to Apple's marketing for the new device. Described as significantly lighter than any previous blue Apple has released, the color may appear almost white in low-light conditions.

iphone 13 pro sierra blue 1

The iPhone 13 Pro's "Sierra Blue" finish (2021).

The finish is said to echo Apple's past use of lighter tones, particularly the iPhone 13 Pro's "Sierra Blue." That color marked a shift toward more subtle, pastel-like shades – metallic and icy, it shifted between blue and light gray depending on the lighting. Apple continued this trend with the softer, pastel finishes introduced in the iPhone 15 lineup.

Majin Bu has said that it "looks even more stunning than the much-loved Sierra Blue of the iPhone 13 Pro, with a brightness and refinement that make it irresistible."

Apple MacBook Air hero

M4 MacBook Air in Sky Blue

The Sky Blue finish on the MacBook Air is not very saturated, and the color's appearance can vary based on lighting conditions. Apple describes it as "a beautiful, metallic light blue that creates a dynamic gradient when light reflects off of its surface."

iPhone 17 Pro Models

Apple has stuck with muted colors for its recent iPhone "Pro" models made from titanium. For the iPhone 16 Pro, Apple offered a new Desert Titanium color. The iPhone 16 Pro also comes in Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium.

iphone 16 pro colors 1

Last year's iPhone 16 Pro colorways

This year, however, iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame instead of titanium. The back of the devices will also reportedly have a new "part-aluminum, part-glass" design. This could potentially usher in all-new color choices for Apple's high-end iPhone 17 models. And so far, we have heard rumors of at least two.

Five Colors

iPhone 17 Pro Dark Blue and Orange
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models may have a new copper-like orange color option, according to accessory specialist and occasional leaker Sonny Dickson.

Dickson has shared images of alleged lens covers for the rear cameras on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models, with five color labels. Macworld has independently corroborated the colors:

  • Black
  • White
  • Gray
  • Dark Blue
  • Orange


Apple is seemingly sticking with some familiar finishes for the iPhone 16 Pro lineup: the black, gray, and silver colors probably match the current Black Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium options. However, a dark blue lens cover hints at the possible return of Blue Titanium, last seen with the iPhone 15 Pro.

The standout though is the orange lens cover, which may signal the debut of a completely new copper-like finish – an option Apple has never offered on any iPhone before.

What do you think of the color options in this year's iPhone 17 series? Let us know in the comments.

Related Roundups: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Dark Blue and Orange

iPhone 17 Release Date, Pre-Orders, and What to Expect

Thursday August 28, 2025 4:08 am PDT by
An iPhone 17 announcement is a dead cert for September 2025 – Apple has already sent out invites for an "Awe dropping" event on Tuesday, September 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. The timing follows Apple's trend of introducing new iPhone models annually in the fall. At the event, Apple is expected to unveil its new-generation iPhone 17, an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17...
Read Full Article51 comments
Alleged iPhone 17 Pro Antenna Design

Two All-New iPhone 17 Colors Seemingly Confirmed

Monday August 25, 2025 4:22 am PDT by
Apple will offer the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in a new orange color, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman made the claim in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, adding that the new iPhone 17 Air – replacing the iPhone 16 Plus – will come in a new light blue color. We've heard multiple rumors about a new iPhone 17 Pro color being a shade of orange. The ...
Read Full Article65 comments
Awe Dropping Apple Event Feature

Five Things to Expect From Apple's 'Awe Dropping' September 9 Event

Tuesday August 26, 2025 4:17 pm PDT by
Apple today announced its "Awe Dropping" iPhone-centric event, which is set to take place on Tuesday, September 9 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. There are a long list of products that are coming, but we thought we'd pull out five feature highlights to look forward to. That Super Thin iPhone - Apple's September 9 event will see the unveiling of the first redesigned iPhone we've had in years, ...
Read Full Article108 comments
awe dropping event

Apple Event Announced for September 9: 'Awe Dropping'

Tuesday August 26, 2025 9:01 am PDT by
Apple will hold its annual iPhone-centric event on Tuesday, September 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, according to an announcement that went out today. The event will start at 10:00 a.m., with select members of the media invited to attend. At the September 2025 iPhone event, Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 lineup, which includes an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. It...
Read Full Article220 comments
Awe Dropping Apple Event Feature

Apple Event Logo Hints at Two iPhone 17 Pro Features

Wednesday August 27, 2025 6:36 am PDT by
Apple's logo for its upcoming September 9 event hints at two rumored iPhone 17 Pro features, including new color options and a vapor chamber cooling system. Of course, this is all just speculation for fun, as we count down the final days until the event. New Colors Last month, Macworld's Filipe Espósito reported that orange and dark blue would be two out of the five color options...
Read Full Article114 comments
airpods pro 2 gradient

AirPods Pro 3: Four Key Design Changes Anticipated

Tuesday August 26, 2025 4:05 am PDT by
Apple hasn't updated the AirPods Pro since 2022 other than a shift from Lightning to USB-C, and the earbuds are due for a refresh. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will launch AirPods Pro 3 later this year, and apart from new features like heart rate monitoring, we're also expecting a few design changes. The fourth‑generation AirPods offer useful clues to Apple's design cues for ...
Read Full Article35 comments
iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1

iPhone 17 Pro Coming Soon With These 12 New Features

Sunday August 24, 2025 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max should be unveiled in a few more weeks, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman corroborated a rumor that iPhone 17 Pro models will be "available in an orange color." Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are...
Read Full Article46 comments