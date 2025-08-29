iPhone 17 Colors: Every Rumored Option for the Full Lineup

Apple will unveil its new iPhone 17 lineup on September 9 in a range of new colors. Below, we've collated all the rumored colors for the regular iPhone 17, the all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌, and the larger ‌iPhone 17‌ Pro Max.





iPhone 17 Models

Last year, Apple chose soft, pastel-inspired finishes for its iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models. They are available in ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black. The yellow that the iPhone 15 comes in is notably missing, having been replaced by the darker blue hue of the ultramarine. Together, the iPhone 16 colors appear more saturated and vivid – pink and ultramarine especially show a bolder, more confident hue compared to the pastel washes of the iPhone 15.

Last year's iPhone 16 colorways

For the regular iPhone 17, Apple is rumored to be offering the following colors.

Black and White remain as classic color options, complemented by four new options, including a Steel Gray twist on Space Gray:

Black

White

Steel Gray

Green

Purple

Light Blue

These colors came from an "internal document" obtained by Macworld. Many have also been rumored by leakers "Majin Bu" and Sonny Dickson.

Purple and Green options for iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air



With the 2025 iPhone launch, Apple will introduce an ultra thin "iPhone 17 Air," marking the first notable redesign to the iPhone's form factor in several years. The device will replace the Plus model in Apple's iPhone 17 lineup. iPhone 17 Air is just a placeholder name, and we don't know what Apple will call the new device, but multiple rumors have confirmed Apple's work on a super thin iPhone.



Four Colors



Apple plans to offer the iPhone 17 Air in four colors, including black, silver, light gold, and light blue, according to leaker Majin Bu. Macworld has also independently corroborated the four colors.

Black

White

Light Blue

Light Gold

It's not clear if light gold will be Apple's actual marketing name for this color, but light blue is thought to be a re-emergence of Sky Blue, the same color that debuted on the latest M4 MacBook Air models Apple released in March.

The new lighter blue color option for the device was first mentioned by Weibo leaker "Fixed Focus Digital," who suggests that this blue shade will be central to Apple's marketing for the new device. Described as significantly lighter than any previous blue Apple has released, the color may appear almost white in low-light conditions.

The iPhone 13 Pro's "Sierra Blue" finish (2021).

The finish is said to echo Apple's past use of lighter tones, particularly the iPhone 13 Pro's "Sierra Blue." That color marked a shift toward more subtle, pastel-like shades – metallic and icy, it shifted between blue and light gray depending on the lighting. Apple continued this trend with the softer, pastel finishes introduced in the iPhone 15 lineup.

Majin Bu has said that it "looks even more stunning than the much-loved Sierra Blue of the iPhone 13 Pro, with a brightness and refinement that make it irresistible."





M4 MacBook Air in Sky Blue

iPhone 17 Pro Models

The Sky Blue finish on the MacBook Air is not very saturated, and the color's appearance can vary based on lighting conditions. Apple describes it as "a beautiful, metallic light blue that creates a dynamic gradient when light reflects off of its surface."

Apple has stuck with muted colors for its recent iPhone "Pro" models made from titanium. For the iPhone 16 Pro, Apple offered a new Desert Titanium color. The iPhone 16 Pro also comes in Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium.

Last year's iPhone 16 Pro colorways

This year, however, iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame instead of titanium. The back of the devices will also reportedly have a new "part-aluminum, part-glass" design. This could potentially usher in all-new color choices for Apple's high-end iPhone 17 models. And so far, we have heard rumors of at least two.



Five Colors



Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models may have a new copper-like orange color option, according to accessory specialist and occasional leaker Sonny Dickson.

Dickson has shared images of alleged lens covers for the rear cameras on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models, with five color labels. Macworld has independently corroborated the colors:

Black

White

Gray

Dark Blue

Orange

Apple is seemingly sticking with some familiar finishes for the iPhone 16 Pro lineup: the black, gray, and silver colors probably match the current Black Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium options. However, a dark blue lens cover hints at the possible return of Blue Titanium, last seen with the iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple is seemingly sticking with some familiar finishes for the iPhone 16 Pro lineup: the black, gray, and silver colors probably match the current Black Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium options. However, a dark blue lens cover hints at the possible return of Blue Titanium, last seen with the iPhone 15 Pro.

The standout though is the orange lens cover, which may signal the debut of a completely new copper-like finish – an option Apple has never offered on any iPhone before.

What do you think of the color options in this year's iPhone 17 series? Let us know in the comments.