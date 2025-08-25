Two All-New iPhone 17 Colors Seemingly Confirmed

Apple will offer the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in a new orange color, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Gurman made the claim in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, adding that the new iPhone 17 Air – replacing the iPhone 16 Plus – will come in a new light blue color.

We've heard multiple rumors about a new iPhone 17 Pro color being a shade of orange. The color has previously been described as having a copper finish. Dummy models have appeared that supposedly feature all the shades that Apple has chosen for its high-end smartphones. The other colors these have included are black, white, and dark blue.

The new lighter blue color option for the iPhone 17 Air has also been rumored multiple times. It was first mentioned by Weibo leaker "Fixed Focus Digital," who suggests that this blue shade will be central to Apple's marketing for the new device. Described as significantly lighter than any previous blue Apple has released, the color may appear almost white in low-light conditions.



Gurman has not mentioned any other colors for Apple's new iPhone lineup, but this is the first time he has referenced orange and light blue for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Air, respectively, suggesting he is confident the rumors are true.

Apple has stuck with muted colors for its recent iPhone "Pro" models made from titanium. For the iPhone 16 Pro, Apple offered a new Desert Titanium color. The iPhone 16 Pro also comes in Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium. Apple is expected to adopt a part-glass, part aluminum for the iPhone 17 Pro models, so at least some new colors seem like a given.

The iPhone 17 series is now just weeks away. Apple's iPhone event this year is rumored to be scheduled for Tuesday, September 9. If Apple follows the traditional pattern, iPhone 17 pre-orders would begin on the Friday, September 12. The new devices would then likely reach customers and retail stores the following Friday, September 19.