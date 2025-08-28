iPhone 17 Release Date, Pre-Orders, and What to Expect

An iPhone 17 announcement is a dead cert for September 2025 – Apple has already sent out invites for an "Awe dropping" event on Tuesday, September 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. The timing follows Apple's trend of introducing new iPhone models annually in the fall.



At the event, Apple is expected to unveil its new-generation iPhone 17, an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, and high-end iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models.

Going on previous years, here's when we expect the new devices to be available for pre-order and when they will be officially released:

Pre-orders: Friday, September 12

Release date: Friday, September 19

iPhone 17: What to Expect

The iPhone 17 series is anticipated to bring a host of new features and enhancements. Here are just a few of the changes that we are expecting:

Display size for the regular iPhone 17 will be 6.3 inches, up from 6.1 inches.

120 Hz ProMotion displays for all models.

Introduction of a super‑thin "Air" variant, replacing Plus model.

Pro models will adopt a half‑glass, half‑aluminum chassis and a redesigned horizontal camera bump.

Apple will roll out its first in‑house 5G modem chip in the iPhone 17 Air, while all models will include Wi‑Fi 7 support.

Camera improvements: 24MP front selfie camera across the lineup, while the Pro models could get three 48MP rear cameras, 8× optical zoom, and potentially 8K video support.

Higher memory: Pro and Air variants to include 12GB RAM, while the standard model remains at 8GB.

Battery updates supporting up to 35W wired and Qi2 25W wireless charging support.

Thermal system upgrade in Pro models for more sustained performance.

Apart from the ‌iPhone 17‌ series, Apple's fall event this year is also expected to see the announcement of the Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and Apple Watch Ultra 3.

For in-depth information on everything we know about the iPhone 17 series so far, follow the links to our dedicated iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro roundups.