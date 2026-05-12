 Google Makes It Easier to Share Files Between Android and iPhone - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Google Makes It Easier to Share Files Between Android and iPhone

by

Google today said it is introducing updated file sharing features that will make it easier for Android users to send files to iPhone users.

android iphone airdrop quickshare
Quick Share is already compatible with Apple's AirDrop feature on select Android devices, but Google says the feature will expand to Samsung, OPPO, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, and HONOR devices in 2026.

On Android devices that are not compatible with AirDrop, Quick Share can be used to generate a QR code that can instantly share content with iOS devices via the cloud.

The QR code sharing feature is rolling out to all Android devices starting today, and will be fully available within the next month. Google says it also plans to make Quick Share available in apps like WhatsApp in the near future.

Google says that it also worked with Apple to make it easier to switch from an iPhone to an Android device, capabilities the two companies had to implement under Europe's Digital Markets Act. While Apple implemented the feature in iOS 26.3, Google says it will be coming to Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel devices in 2026.

The transfer process will allow eSIM, passwords, photos, messages, apps, contacts, and Home Screen layout to migrate wirelessly from an iPhone to an Android device. Google has also implemented similar tools for simplifying switching between an Android device and an iPhone.

Tags: Android, Google

Popular Stories

Chrome Feature 22

Gemini in Google Chrome Gets a Skills Library for Saving Custom AI Prompts

Tuesday April 14, 2026 10:00 am PDT by
Chrome has been updated today with a Skills library that's designed to let Chrome users turn AI tasks into repeatable skills that can be used on any website. Useful prompts you create for Gemini in Chrome can be saved as a Skill that can be accessed later with a single click. If you're shopping for skincare and ask Gemini about the ingredients in a product, for example, you can save the...
Read Full Article10 comments
gemini for mac app google

Google Launches Native Gemini AI App for Mac

Wednesday April 15, 2026 10:46 am PDT by
Google is bringing Gemini to the Mac with a new native macOS app that's available starting today. Gemini for Mac can be activated with a keyboard shortcut, and it has built-in tools for generating images, analyzing what's on your screen, reviewing files, and more. Gemini is the last of the three major AI services to have a dedicated Mac app, because OpenAI and Anthropic have had Mac apps for ...
Read Full Article104 comments
Gemini Siri Feature

Google Confirms Gemini-Powered Siri Coming Later This Year

Wednesday April 22, 2026 11:08 am PDT by
Google today commented on its partnership with Apple, confirming that Gemini will power a new, more personalized version of Siri that's set to be released later in 2026. Google Cloud chief Thomas Kurian mentioned the Apple partnership during Google Cloud Next 2026, a conference that's taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada today. Earlier this year, we announced a monumental partnership with one...
Read Full Article122 comments