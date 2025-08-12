Apple Launching These 10+ New Products Later This Year

While the summer months are often relatively quiet for Apple, the company still has many new products coming later this year.



Below, we have outlined at least 10 new Apple products that are expected to launch later this year, along with key rumored features for each.

This article was originally published last month, and it has been updated with the latest rumors.



iPhone 17 Series

Apple Watches

Apple Watch Ultra 3: A slightly larger display, 5G support, and satellite connectivity for sending and receiving text messages in supported areas without Wi-Fi and cellular coverage. Other likely upgrades include an S10 chip or newer, faster charging, and a wide-angle OLED display that is brighter at an angle.

A slightly larger display, 5G support, and satellite connectivity for sending and receiving text messages in supported areas without Wi-Fi and cellular coverage. Other likely upgrades include an S10 chip or newer, faster charging, and a wide-angle OLED display that is brighter at an angle. Apple Watch Series 11: Spec-bump year with an S11 chip and smaller changes, following bigger design updates with the Series 10 last year. iOS 26 beta code apparently includes references to an unreleased "Sleep Score" feature that could be exclusive to the next Apple Watch models.

Spec-bump year with an S11 chip and smaller changes, following bigger design updates with the Series 10 last year. iOS 26 beta code apparently includes references to an unreleased "Sleep Score" feature that could be exclusive to the next Apple Watch models. Apple Watch SE 3: Larger display sizes are possible. The device was rumored to feature a plastic case in bright color options, but that might not be happening anymore. Not many rumors beyond that yet, but the Apple Watch SE has not been updated since 2022, so it has many features to catch up on.

M5 Chip Devices



Both the iPad Pro and the Vision Pro are expected to be updated with an M5 chip this year.

The next iPad Pro will reportedly also be equipped with two front cameras, for both portrait and landscape orientations, while the updated Vision Pro will reportedly come with a new head strap that makes it easier to wear the headset for extended periods.

No other major design changes are expected for these devices.

The first Macs with the M5 series of chips were initially expected in 2025, but recent rumors suggest they might not launch until 2026.

Home and Accessories

Apple TV 4K (4th generation): Apple-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip with Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 support, and likely a newer chip than the A15 Bionic in the current model, for faster performance. A built-in FaceTime camera has been rumored for a future Apple TV, but it is unclear if that will arrive with the next model.

Apple-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip with Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 support, and likely a newer chip than the A15 Bionic in the current model, for faster performance. A built-in FaceTime camera has been rumored for a future Apple TV, but it is unclear if that will arrive with the next model. HomePod mini (2nd generation): Apple-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip with Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 support, and likely improved sound quality.

Apple-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip with Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 support, and likely improved sound quality. AirTag (2nd generation): Up to 3× longer item tracking range vs. current AirTag, and a more tamper-proof speaker as an anti-stalking measure.

Wild Cards

AirPods Pro 3: Updated design and improved active noise cancellation, but rumors have been conflicting about a 2025 or 2026 launch.

Updated design and improved active noise cancellation, but rumors have been conflicting about a 2025 or 2026 launch. Studio Display 2: New model with mini-LED backlighting in late 2025 or early 2026.

There may also new accessories, such as an updated version of the MagSafe Charger for iPhones and new Beats products.

Most of the devices in this list should be announced in September or October this year.