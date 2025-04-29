Apple Watch SE 3 Could Get New Display Sizes
Apple is working on an updated version of the low-cost Apple Watch SE, and the displays for the new model have entered production, according to display analyst Ross Young.
Young says that the new Apple Watch SE 3 will be available with 1.6-inch and 1.8-inch display sizes, which suggests little in the way of an upgrade over the current Apple Watch SE models. The Apple Watch SE 2 comes in 40mm and 44mm size options, and Apple could stick with those sizes for the next-generation models.
The Apple Watch SE has historically been based on an existing Apple Watch model, and the current version is based on the Apple Watch Series 6. Apple could continue with another model based on the Series 6 design, but there are other options. The display sizes could be off somewhat due to rounding issues and Apple could be planning for a larger Series 7 design with 41mm and 45mm sizes, or the new Apple Watch SE could get an entirely new design.
There were rumors that Apple was working on an Apple Watch SE with a hard plastic casing in a variety of fun colors, though it's not clear if Apple followed through with that design plan. If Apple did opt for an SE design that does not follow existing Apple Watch models, it's possible that the Apple Watch SE could have 1.6 and 1.8-inch displays in a smaller, slimmed down chassis that's closer to 38mm and 42mm size options. In this scenario, the next Apple Watch SE would be smaller than the current Apple Watch SE, but with a larger display area and slimmer bezels for a more modern look.
Apple has been marketing the Apple Watch SE as a low-cost option for children, so a smaller Apple Watch SE 3 seems plausible as it would better fit smaller wrists.
We'll learn more about the Apple Watch SE as its launch approaches. We're expecting the new device to come out in September alongside upgraded Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 models.
