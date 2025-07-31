iPhone 17 Pro Max Rumored to Have 3 Advantages Over iPhone 17 Pro

Apple's highest-end iPhone 17 Pro Max model may have three key advantages over the smaller iPhone 17 Pro model, according to rumors.



Specifically, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to have…

Beyond those differences, and overall size and weight, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to have identical features and specs. Both devices are rumored to have an aluminum frame, a larger rear camera bump, an A19 Pro chip, 12GB of RAM, an upgraded 24-megapixel front camera, an upgraded 48-megapixel Telephoto camera that may offer up to 8× optical zoom, a new copper-like color option, and more.

Apple should announce the iPhone 17 series in about six weeks from now.