iPhone 17 Display Sizes: What to Expect

Apple's iPhone 17 lineup will include four iPhones, and two of those are going to get all-new display sizes. There's the iPhone 17 Air, which we've heard about several times, but the standard ‌iPhone 17‌ is also going to have a different display size.



We've heard a bit about the updated size before, but with most rumors focusing on the ‌iPhone 17 Air‌, it's easy to forget. Display analyst Ross Young today reiterated the screen sizes expected for the entire ‌iPhone 17‌ lineup, and it serves as a good reminder about what to expect from Apple's lowest-priced flagship.

The ‌iPhone 17‌ will feature a larger 6.27-inch display, which will make it the same size as the current iPhone 16 Pro display. With the 16 Pro and Pro Max, Apple introduced larger displays, while the 16 and 16 Plus stayed the same size as the 15 and 15 Plus.

‌iPhone 17‌ - 6.27-inch display, up from 6.12 inches.

‌iPhone 17 Air‌ - 6.55 inches.

iPhone 17 Pro - 6.27-inch display, identical to ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌.

‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max - 6.86-inch display, no change from ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max.

Apple rounds 6.27 to 6.3 inches and 6.86 to 6.9 inches, so basically, we're going to get an ‌iPhone 17‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ that are 6.3 inches, and the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max at 6.9 inches. The ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ has a new display size that Apple will likely round to 6.6 inches. It will be slightly smaller than the 6.7-inch display of the iPhone 16 Plus it replaces.

Aside from that new display size, the ‌iPhone 17‌ is shaping up to be the iPhone with the fewest changes in 2025. The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models and the ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ are rumored to have a new horizontal rear camera bar, but the ‌iPhone 17‌ camera will look the same as the ‌iPhone 16‌ camera.

There are features to look forward to though, such as the 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate that's rumored to be expanding to the entire ‌iPhone 17‌ lineup, an improved 24-megapixel selfie camera, and a faster A19 chip.