Porsche Remains Committed to Offering CarPlay Ultra in Future Vehicles
Porsche's chief designer Michael Mauer told the Financial Times that the luxury car maker remains committed to offering CarPlay Ultra in future vehicle models, but he did not share a timeframe for availability or disclose any other details.
Porsche was on Apple's list of automakers committed to offering the next generation of CarPlay, now known as CarPlay Ultra, when it was first announced in June 2022. Porsche went on to preview what CarPlay Ultra would look like in its vehicles in December 2023, but it had not provided a further update on its plans until now.
CarPlay Ultra is currently limited to luxury Aston Martin vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. Apple said that many other automakers around the world are working to offer it over the next year and beyond, including Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.
Launched last month, CarPlay Ultra features deep integration with a vehicle's instrument cluster and systems, built-in Radio and Climate apps, widgets, and more. The interface is tailored to each vehicle model and automaker's identity, and drivers can also adjust the color scheme. The connected iPhone provides app-related data, while the vehicle provides driving data like current speed, and other info like tire pressure.
The report also listed some automakers that said they have no plans to offer CarPlay Ultra, including Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, Volvo, Polestar, and Renault.
Earlier this month, a spokesperson for Polestar had told MacRumors that it looked forward to "bringing the next generation of CarPlay to cars in the future," but the Financial Times report said otherwise, so they might not be planning to offer it after all.
