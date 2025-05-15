Apple's 'CarPlay Ultra' Experience Now Available

by

Apple today announced that its next-generation CarPlay experience, now dubbed "‌CarPlay‌ Ultra" begins rolling out today, starting with Aston Martin vehicles.

Next Generation CarPlay Aston Martin

‌CarPlay‌ Ultra is now available with new Aston Martin vehicle orders in the U.S. and Canada. It will also be available for existing models that feature the brand's next-generation infotainment system via a software update in the coming weeks. Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, said:

iPhone users love CarPlay, and it has transformed how people connect with their vehicles. With CarPlay Ultra, together with automakers, we are reimagining the in-car experience, making it even more unified and consistent. This next generation of CarPlay gives drivers a smarter, safer way to use their iPhone in the car, while deeply integrating with the car's systems and showcasing the unique look and feel of each automaker. We are excited to kick off the rollout of CarPlay Ultra with Aston Martin — and this is just the beginning, with more automakers on the way.

‌CarPlay‌ Ultra is designed to bring a consistent look and feel to the entire driving experience. It integrates more directly with the vehicle to provide information on all of the driver's screens, featuring real-time content and gauges in the instrument cluster with options for the speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, temperature gauge, and more.

Apple CarPlay Ultra instrument cluster themes 01
Drivers can choose to display information from the iPhone, such as maps and media, alongside information from the vehicle, such as advanced driver assistance systems and tire pressure.

Moreover, drivers can use on-screen controls, physical buttons, and Siri to navigate through and operate standard vehicle functions such as radio and climate, as well as vehicle-specific features like audio system configurations or performance settings, all within the ‌CarPlay‌ Ultra system.

Apple CarPlay Ultra cluster climate

‌CarPlay‌ Ultra also offers iPhone-style widgets that the user can configure to their liking, allowing them to get information at a glance, such as upcoming calendar events, weather conditions, and more.

Apple CarPlay Ultra cluster ADAS

Automakers can reflect their unique look and feel of their brand in the ‌CarPlay‌ Ultra experience with custom themes that "feel tailor-made for each vehicle." Drivers can also personalize the wallpapers and colors of themes to match their individual preferences. Aston Martin said:

Aston Martin is delighted to have collaborated with Apple and to be first to launch CarPlay Ultra. As a brand, our focus on world-leading performance goes beyond the traditional attributes associated with powertrains, dynamic performance, and craftsmanship. The integration of CarPlay Ultra is a clear example of the dedication to collaborate with the best companies in the world to bring unique experiences and in-vehicle capabilities to our customers. Building on our in-house state-of-the-art infotainment system, CarPlay Ultra will provide additional functionality and personalization opportunities, which place Aston Martin at the forefront of infotainment in the sector.

‌CarPlay‌ Ultra is available for new Aston Martin vehicle orders in the U.S. and Canada, and will expand to include vehicles globally in the next year. Existing Aston Martin vehicles in the U.S. and Canada that contain the automaker's next-generation infotainment system will be eligible for a software update available at local dealers to add support for ‌CarPlay‌ Ultra in the coming weeks. ‌CarPlay‌ Ultra now features on Aston Martin's homepage.

Apple CarPlay Ultra cluster widgets

Other automakers around the world are still working to bring ‌CarPlay‌ Ultra to drivers, according to Apple. Newly committed brands include Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. ‌CarPlay‌ Ultra works with the ‌iPhone‌ 12 or later running iOS 18.5 or later.

