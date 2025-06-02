Polestar Still Plans to Offer CarPlay Ultra

Polestar remains committed to offering CarPlay Ultra in its future electric vehicles, a company spokesperson told MacRumors today. However, the brand did not provide a specific timeframe for availability, or any other details at this time.



Many automakers have been tight-lipped about adopting CarPlay Ultra, so Polestar confirming that it still plans to offer the software system is notable.

CarPlay Ultra is currently limited to luxury Aston Martin vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. Apple said that many other automakers around the world are working to offer it over the next year and beyond, including Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.



Polestar was one of more than a dozen automakers that Apple had listed as being committed to offering the next generation of CarPlay, now known as CarPlay Ultra, when it was first announced in 2022. Given the list is now three years old, however, it is possible that some automakers have shifted gears. For example, Mercedes-Benz was included in the list, but it has since decided not to let Apple take over its in-vehicle software experience.

That original list from 2022 was as follows:

Acura

Audi

Ford

Honda

Infiniti

Jaguar

Land Rover

Lincoln

Mercedes-Benz

Nissan

Polestar

Porsche

Renault

Volvo

Aston Martin was announced later.

Launched last month, CarPlay Ultra features deep integration with a vehicle's instrument cluster and systems, built-in Radio and Climate apps, widgets, and more. The interface is tailored to each vehicle model and automaker's identity, and drivers can also adjust the color scheme. To learn more, read our coverage of Apple's announcement.