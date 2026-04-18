 Apple Says CarPlay Ultra is Coming to These Vehicle Brands - MacRumors
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Apple Says CarPlay Ultra is Coming to These Vehicle Brands

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Last year, Apple launched CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles. Nearly a year later, CarPlay Ultra is still limited to Aston Martin's latest luxury vehicles, but that should change fairly soon.

Aston Martin CarPlay Ultra Screen
In May 2025, Apple said many other vehicle brands planned to offer CarPlay Ultra, including Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.

CarPlay Ultra features deeper integration with a vehicle's instrument cluster and systems, built-in apps for radio and climate controls, rear-view camera feed support, and more. The connected iPhone provides app-related data, while the vehicle provides information like the current speed, fuel level, tire pressure, engine temperature, and more.

Aston Martin CarPlay Ultra Climate Controls
The interface is tailored to each vehicle model and automaker's identity, and drivers can choose from various preset design options.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said he was told that CarPlay Ultra would come to at least one major new Hyundai or Kia vehicle model "in the second half of this year," so hopefully an expansion is just a few months away.

Related Roundup: CarPlay
Tag: CarPlay Ultra
Related Forum: HomePod, HomeKit, CarPlay, Home & Auto Technology

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