Apple Says CarPlay Ultra is Coming to These Vehicle Brands

In May 2025, Apple said many other vehicle brands planned to offer CarPlay Ultra, including Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.
CarPlay Ultra features deeper integration with a vehicle's instrument cluster and systems, built-in apps for radio and climate controls, rear-view camera feed support, and more. The connected iPhone provides app-related data, while the vehicle provides information like the current speed, fuel level, tire pressure, engine temperature, and more.
The interface is tailored to each vehicle model and automaker's identity, and drivers can choose from various preset design options.
Earlier this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said he was told that CarPlay Ultra would come to at least one major new Hyundai or Kia vehicle model "in the second half of this year," so hopefully an expansion is just a few months away.
Lock maker Kwikset today added CarPlay integration to the Kwikset app, which means iPhone owners can lock or unlock Kwikset smart locks directly from the car's dashboard.
The feature works with Kwikset locks that are controlled with the Kwikset app, and it allows locks to be accessed without the need to open the app on an iPhone. When arriving home or leaving, vehicle owners can use CarPlay ...
iOS 26.4 was released today, and it includes a couple of new features for CarPlay: an Ambient Music widget and support for voice-based chatbot apps.
To update your iPhone 11 or newer to iOS 26.4, open the Settings app and tap on General → Software Update. CarPlay will automatically offer the new features so long as the iPhone connected to your vehicle is running iOS 26.4 or later....
OpenAI has updated ChatGPT with support for CarPlay, which means CarPlay users can now ask ChatGPT questions and make requests directly from their vehicle dashboard.
Apple began allowing third-party voice-based conversational apps to interface with CarPlay in iOS 26.4, but apps need to implement the feature and get a special entitlement from Apple.
For the ChatGPT app and other apps...