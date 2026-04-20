 Apple Sports App Receives Two New Features Across iPhone and CarPlay - MacRumors
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Apple Sports App Receives Two New Features Across iPhone and CarPlay

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Apple today updated its Sports app with weather conditions for F1 Grand Prix races and smaller widget options for both the iPhone's Home Screen and CarPlay.

Apple Sports Feature
The widget lets you view scores for your favorite leagues and teams at a glance.

CarPlay gained support for widgets on iOS 26. To view them, swipe right on CarPlay's interface until you reach the Dashboard screen, shown below.

CarPlay Widgets
In addition, Apple encourages people to get ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by following their favorite teams and exploring the groups of countries in the Apple Sports app before the tournament kicks off on Thursday, June 11.

Here are Apple's release notes for version 3.10 of the app:

• Get ready for World Cup 2026 — follow your favorite teams and explore the groups on Apple Sports before the tournament kicks off in June.

• Now F1 fans can see weather conditions for each Grand Prix. Check track temperature, wind speed, and more.

• Smaller widgets are now available for Apple Sports, so you can keep up with your favorite teams and leagues in more places, including CarPlay.

Launched in 2024, the Apple Sports app is available on the iPhone in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and many countries in Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The app shows scores, stats, standings, and more for a variety of leagues and events, including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, F1, Premier League, PGA TOUR, and more.

Related Roundup: CarPlay
Tag: Apple Sports
Related Forum: HomePod, HomeKit, CarPlay, Home & Auto Technology

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