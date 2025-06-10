Apple Explains Why Personalized Siri Features Have Still Yet to Launch

In a WWDC interview with Tom's Guide editor-in-chief Mark Spoonauer, and TechRadar editor-at-large Lance Ulanoff, Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi explained why the more personalized version of Siri has still yet to launch.



Federighi admitted that the first-generation architecture that Apple was developing for the personalized Siri features was too limited, which prevented the features from reaching the company's high quality standards. By spring 2025, Apple decided that it needed to fully shift Siri to a second-generation architecture that it had been planning, in order for the personalized features to reach a quality level that meets customer expectations. That decision led Apple to delay the features for up to another year.

Even with the second-generation architecture, Federighi said that Apple is still working to perfect the Siri features. In the interview, Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak confirmed that the "coming year" refers to 2026, so it is likely that the company is currently planning to launch the features as part of iOS 26.4 next spring.

Multiple class action lawsuits were filed against Apple in the U.S. and Canada over the delayed Siri features, which were heavily advertised by the company last year.

Apple first announced the personalized Siri features during its WWDC 2024 keynote. Specifically, Apple said that Siri would gain improved understanding of a user's personal context, on-screen awareness, and deeper per-app controls. For example, Apple showed an iPhone user asking Siri about their mother's flight and lunch reservation plans based on info from the Mail and Messages apps. At the time, Apple said that the capabilities would be available within a year, but evidently it was over confident and had to return to the drawing board.