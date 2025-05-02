Apple Partners With Anthropic for Claude-Powered AI Coding Platform

Apple is working with Anthropic on an updated version of Xcode that will support AI code writing, editing, and testing, reports Bloomberg. Anthropic is best known for its "Claude" large language model and chatbot that competes with OpenAI's ChatGPT. Claude is well-known for its coding capabilities, beating out other LLMs on programming tasks.



The new version of Xcode integrats the Claude Sonnet model, and Apple is slowly rolling it out internally for employees to use. Many companies have started adopting AI coding tools to speed up product development, and Apple can't afford to be behind. Bloomberg says that Apple was initially hesitant to use AI to create software for Apple customers, but advancements in LLMs have made the company more comfortable with expanded AI tools.

Apple's internal version of Xcode has a chat interface for programmers to request code or help with coding, and it is able to test user interfaces and help engineers locate and address bugs.

There's no word yet on whether Apple will eventually launch the software publicly, but if the company's internal testing is successful, it's possible the tool could be provided to third-party developers. Last year, Apple announced Swift Assist, an AI-powered coding companion for Xcode. Swift Assist was supposed to come out in 2024, but like the personalized Apple Intelligence Siri features, it never materialized.

As it turns out, Apple engineers testing Swift Assist found that it was making up information and could slow down app development in some situations. Apple's work with Anthropic could help with Swift Assist and future tools.

Apple has inked deals with several AI companies. OpenAI's ChatGPT is already integrated into iOS 18, it is working with Google to add support for Gemini, and now there is a partnership with Anthropic. In China, Apple is also working with Baidu and Alibaba on AI.