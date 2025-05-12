iOS 19 Will Include AI Battery Management Feature

With the iOS 19 update, Apple plans to use AI to help you better manage your iPhone's battery life, reports Bloomberg. ‌iOS 19‌ will have an AI-powered battery management option that will analyze how you use your device and make adjustments where possible to cut down on battery usage.



The battery option will be included in the Apple Intelligence suite of features, with Apple drawing on battery data that it has collected from users over time. The battery mode will be able to cut the power draw of apps and other system features based on device usage, and it will also include a Lock Screen indicator that shows how long it will take an ‌iPhone‌ charge.

‌iOS 19‌'s new battery management tool was designed with the super slim iPhone 17 Air in mind. Apple's new ultra thin ‌iPhone‌ doesn't have as much space for a battery inside, and some rumors have suggested that the ‌iPhone 17 Air‌'s battery will not be up to par with the battery life of other iPhone 17 models. Apple plans to improve ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ battery life with the AI optimizations, though the feature set will be available for all iPhones that are able to run ‌iOS 19‌.

Along with the AI battery mode, several new features coming in ‌iOS 19‌ will be described as "powered by" ‌Apple Intelligence‌, with Apple also planning to use that wording for some Apple Watch features.

Other features coming in ‌iOS 19‌ include a glass-inspired design that looks similar to visionOS, a redesigned Health app with new functionality, updates to Siri, and more. Gurman says that Apple is also "pushing" engineers to make sure that the ‌iOS 19‌ update is "more functional and less glitchy."

Additional details on all the features coming in ‌iOS 19‌ can be found in our dedicated iOS 19 roundup.