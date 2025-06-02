Shortcuts App to Get Revamp With Apple Intelligence Integration

Apple is working on a revamped version of its Shortcuts app that features Apple Intelligence integration, reports Bloomberg.



For anyone unfamiliar with the Shortcuts app, the tool lets users create custom workflows or actions – called shortcuts – to perform tasks automatically or with minimal interaction. Actions can include anything from sending messages to controlling smart home devices. The app emerged out of Apple's 2017 acquisition of Workflow, which was rebranded as Shortcuts the following year.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new version that Apple is working on will let users create actions using Apple Intelligence models. In practice, this could let users create actions with the help of AI – by issuing voice commands in natural language, for example. This should make the process easier and less intimidating for casual users.

Microsoft already has Copilot+ for Windows, which does something similar. For macOS, third-party AI agents like TaskGPT aim to offer an equivalent experience, but Apple Intelligence can't yet point to a comparable AI tool in its suite of features. That's mainly because Siri has yet to leverage large language models (LLMs) – something the company is planning to rectify.

The Shortcuts app revamp was reportedly planned to be released this year, but delays could see it appear in 2026, so there's a possibility it won't feature in macOS 26 or iOS/iPadOS 26 when they launch in September.