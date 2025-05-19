Siri Rumored to Take a Backseat at WWDC 2025

Apple is likely keep discussion of Siri to a minimum at WWDC 2025 as it focuses on other Apple Intelligence enhancements, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Drake Bennett.



Apple will apparently focus on improving existing ‌Apple Intelligence‌ capabilities and adding some new ones, such as an AI-optimized battery management mode and a virtual health coach. Google Gemini is also on track to be added as a ChatGPT alternative for ‌Siri‌ in iOS 19.

Other upgrades to ‌Siri‌, including the ones announced a year prior that include personal context and the ability to complete complex, multi-step actions, are "unlikely to be discussed much." The features are still "months away" from being released.

Apple is also reportedly planning to "separate the ‌Apple Intelligence‌ brand from ‌Siri‌ in its marketing," owing to concerns that users' negative experience with ‌Siri‌ is harming opinions about ‌Apple Intelligence‌ as a whole.

To help improve existing ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features, users' iPhones now apparently help improve Apple's synthetic data, the report explains. A set of artificial data is assessed and enhanced by comparing it to the language from users' iPhones to provide real-world reference points for AI training, without feeding in actual user information.

Similarly, in Texas, Spain, and Ireland, thousands of analysts are purportedly reviewing ‌Apple Intelligence‌ summaries for accuracy by comparing its output against the source material. The company wants to determine how often the system is producing the distorted or inaccurate responses.

Apple's ‌WWDC 2025‌ keynote is scheduled for Monday, June 9, where the company will preview ‌iOS 19‌, macOS 16, and other major software updates and features for its devices.