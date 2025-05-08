Apple Promotes Vision Pro in New Mother's Day-Themed Ad

Apple today shared a new spatial video that's designed to highlight the Vision Pro headset, demonstrating how the device can be used to make and preserve memories.

For the video, two parents, Sam and Khulan, filmed their newborn son using iPhones that are capable of recording spatial video. Sam then edited the footage into a home video for Khulan to watch on the Apple Vision Pro , and the video shows Khulan's reaction to seeing the montage.

The video has a Mother's Day theme as Mother's Day is this Sunday in the U.S, and it was created by longtime Apple ad agency TBWA/Media Arts Lab.