PSA: Apple Card Daily Cash Back From T-Mobile Dropping to 2% in July

Apple has partnered with multiple merchants to provide three percent Daily Cash back for Apple Card purchases, and T-Mobile has participated in the program since 2019. That's going to end in July, though, and Daily Cash back from T-Mobile will revert to the standard two percent when using Apple Pay.



In its Daily Cash support document, Apple says that starting on July 1, 2025, using ‌Apple Card‌ with ‌Apple Pay‌ at T-Mobile will provide only two percent cash back, instead of the bonus three percent cash back.

‌Apple Card‌ users get two percent cash back for all purchases made with ‌Apple Pay‌, so there will no longer be any extra cash back beyond the two percent when transacting with T-Mobile, including for monthly bills.

Apple is still offering three percent cash for ‌Apple Pay‌ purchases from Ace Hardware, Booking.com, ChargePoint, Duane Read, Exxon and Mobil gas stations, Nike, Uber, and Walgreens.