Apple Says These Five Games Are Coming to Apple Arcade Next Month

Apple today announced that five additional games will be added to the Apple Arcade library at the beginning of next month.



The most notable addition will be UNO: Arcade Edition, which is a reimagined version of the popular card game. In addition to solo matches with classic UNO rules, players can go a step further with new options like Wild Swap Hands and Color Showdown. There are three game modes: Quick Match, Custom Games, and Single Player.

The four other games coming to Apple Arcade on Thursday, June 5:

More details about all of the games are available on the Apple Newsroom website.

Accessible through the App Store, Apple Arcade is a subscription-based service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, all free of ads and in-app purchases. In the U.S., Apple Arcade costs $6.99 per month and is bundled with other Apple services in all Apple One plans.