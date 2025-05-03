iPhone 17e Looking Less Likely — Here's Why

Earlier this year, Apple released the iPhone 16e, a more affordable iPhone 16 model that starts at $599 in the United States.



While the iPhone 16e effectively replaced the iPhone SE, it is also a first-of-its-kind device, so the release cadence for future models has yet to be established. In other words, it is unclear if Apple will release an iPhone 17e next year.

Apple only updated the iPhone SE once every few years, and a new report suggests that trend might continue with the "e" model.

The Information today outlined a long list of iPhone models that Apple plans to release in 2025, 2026, and 2027, including an iPhone 18e in the spring of 2027. The report made no mention of an iPhone 17e, so such a model is looking less likely.

From the report:

The iPhone 18 series will include updated versions of Apple’s thin iPhone, Pro and Pro Max, along with the new foldable device. In spring 2027, Apple plans to release the standard iPhone 18 and a successor to the more budget-friendly iPhone 16e, the people said.

In his newsletter last month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple has yet to reach a final decision on releasing an iPhone 17e.

All in all, an iPhone 17e is looking less likely as of now. But, things can change.