Apple Launches New 'Snapshot' Web Page: 'Your Favorites, At a Glance'

by

Apple today launched a new page that highlights content from popular music artists, actors, and athletes across three of its biggest services.

Apple Snapshot Page
The new "Snapshot on Apple" page has a scrolling carousel of celebrities, including Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Brie Larson, Shohei Ohtani, Lionel Messi, Stephen Curry, Serena Williams, and many others. There are also pages for the bands Coldplay and BTS.

Each page includes some basic details about the person or band, and showcases their related content across the Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Podcasts apps. For example, Billie Eilish's page highlights her songs in Apple Music, her Apple TV+ documentary from 2021, and her appearances on a variety of podcasts.

"Your favorites, at a glance," the page says. "Discover more about the artists, actors, and athletes you love across Apple."

A tipster alerted us to the page's existence today, and we can confirm that snapshot.apple.com is a new address. Unfortunately, the page currently has a very basic design, with no search functionality. Apple has yet to officially announce the page, and it is unclear how or where the company plans to promote it.

Top Rated Comments

TechWhisperer Avatar
TechWhisperer
1 hour ago at 09:45 am
Apple has truly lost its way. Stop cozying up to the celebs and start innovating again.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WilliApple Avatar
WilliApple
58 minutes ago at 09:48 am
Soooo whats the point of this?
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fel10 Avatar
fel10
45 minutes ago at 10:00 am
Wow, this looks incredibly useless
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrkevinfinnerty Avatar
Mrkevinfinnerty
45 minutes ago at 10:01 am

Have they “lost” their way or has the road changed?
To be clear, I can care less about any of those “celebrities” and have no intentions of ever visiting that website, but it appears that the needs of the customers are changing…
No it's definitely a real problem.

A lot of the Apple TV shows feel like a vehicle for a prominent actor and Apple Music focusses way too much on interviews with artists over user experience of the actual software.

They are absolutely obsessed with Billie Eilish.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TechWhisperer Avatar
TechWhisperer
49 minutes ago at 09:56 am

Have they “lost” their way or has the road changed?
To be clear, I can care less about any of those “celebrities” and have no intentions of ever visiting that website, but it appears that the needs of the customers are changing…
Apple keeps making services nobody asks for just to keep you trapped in their ecosystem. Look at their track record, they hype up features that barely anyone ends up using. Remember those awkward "Slofies"? Apple acted like slow-motion selfies would change our lives, but they disappeared because literally nobody needed them.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
arkitect Avatar
arkitect
48 minutes ago at 09:57 am
That's it Apple!

Give us the important things… man… I don't know how I got by without "Celeb Watch"™
I can just feel my productivity increasing.

FFS. ??‍♂️
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments