Netflix's New AI Search Feature Will Understand Your Viewing Moods

by

Netflix is testing a new search feature powered by OpenAI technology that aims to improve how users discover content on the streaming platform, according to multiple reports.

Netflix Smaller 4
The new AI-powered search capability will allow subscribers to use more natural language queries beyond traditional searches for genres or actors. Users will be able to search for content based on more specific criteria, including their mood, Bloomberg reports.

Netflix spokesperson MoMo Zhou confirmed to The Verge that the feature is currently being tested with select users in Australia and New Zealand on iOS devices. Zhou added that the test will expand to the United States "in the coming weeks and months," although there are currently no plans to extend the feature beyond iOS.

During Netflix's first-quarter earnings call, CEO Greg Peters spoke about the importance of improving content discovery on the platform.

"There is more room to improve the discovery and recommendation experience, and therefore provide more value for members, and therefore find the biggest audiences for our titles," Peters said.

The new search functionality is opt-in for users, suggesting Netflix is taking a cautious approach with its latest AI feature-in-testing. "It's early days for the feature and we're really in a learn and listen phase for this beta," Zhou said.

AI search comes alongside other user experience improvements, including a redesign of Netflix's TV app homepage – the first major structural change to the interface in over a decade, according to Peters. The company plans to roll out the redesign later this year.

Netflix has employed AI and machine learning for its recommendation algorithms in the past, but this new search function will be an expansion of the company's use of generative AI technology.

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos has previously stated that AI will help improve filmmaking, but it won't replace creative personnel like screenwriters and actors. It's a sensitive topic in Hollywood where many have expressed concerns about AI potentially cutting jobs and reducing costs.

Netflix reported a 12.5% increase in first-quarter revenue, reaching $10.54 billion compared to the same period last year.

Tag: Netflix

Popular Stories

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Triad

Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhone May Finally Go All Screen

Tuesday April 15, 2025 6:31 am PDT by
Apple is preparing a "bold" new iPhone Pro model for the iPhone's 20th anniversary in 2027, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. As part of what's being described as a "major shake-up," Apple is said to be developing a design that makes more extensive use of glass – and this could point directly to the display itself. Here's the case for Apple releasing a truly all-screen iPhone with no...
Read Full Article87 comments
iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 12 New Features

Sunday April 13, 2025 7:52 am PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of April 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone ...
Read Full Article129 comments
iOS 19 Roundup Feature

iOS 19 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

Tuesday April 15, 2025 7:37 am PDT by
The first iOS 19 beta is less than two months away, and there are already a handful of new features that are expected with the update. Apple should release the first iOS 19 beta to developers immediately following the WWDC 2025 keynote, which is scheduled for Monday, June 9. Following beta testing, the update should be released to the general public in September. Below, we recap the key...
Read Full Article34 comments
CarPlay Hero

Apple Releases Wireless CarPlay Fix

Wednesday April 16, 2025 11:28 am PDT by
If you have been experiencing issues with wireless CarPlay in your vehicle lately, it was likely due to a software bug that has now been fixed. Apple released iOS 18.4.1 today, and the update's release notes say it "addresses a rare issue that prevents wireless CarPlay connection in certain vehicles." If wireless CarPlay was acting up for you, updating your iPhone to iOS 18.4.1 should...
Read Full Article72 comments
iphone 16 pro models 1

17 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone 17

Thursday April 17, 2025 4:12 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we often get rumored features months ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and we already have a good idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you skipped the iPhone...
Read Full Article91 comments
Apple 2025 Thumb 1

10 Products Still Coming From Apple in 2025

Friday April 11, 2025 4:14 pm PDT by
Apple may have updated several iPads and Macs late last year and early this year, but there are still multiple new devices that we're looking forward to seeing in 2025. Most will come in September or October, but there could be a few surprises before then. We've rounded up a list of everything that we're still waiting to see from Apple in 2025. iPhone 17, 17 Air, and 17 Pro - We get...
Read Full Article60 comments
iOS 18

Apple Releases iOS 18.4.1 With Bug Fixes

Wednesday April 16, 2025 10:11 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 18.4.1 and iPadOS 18.4.1, minor updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems that came out last September. iOS 18.4.1 and iPadOS 18.4.1 come two weeks after the launch of iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. There have been complaints about ...
Read Full Article40 comments
iPhone 6s MacRumors YouTube

Apple Says These Products Are Now Vintage

Tuesday April 15, 2025 9:53 am PDT by
Apple today updated its vintage products list to add the 2018 Mac mini and the iPhone 6s, devices that will get more limited service and repairs now that they are considered vintage. The iPhone 6s initially launched in 2015, but Apple kept it around as a low-cost device until 2018, which is why it is only now being added to the vintage list. The iPhone 6s had Apple's A9 chip, and it was...
Read Full Article77 comments
tvOS 18 Thumb 1

Apple Releases tvOS 18.4.1

Wednesday April 16, 2025 10:04 am PDT by
Apple today released tvOS 18.4.1, a minor update to the tvOS 18 operating system that came out last September. tvOS 18.4.1 comes two weeks after Apple released tvOS 18.4, and it is available for the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD models. tvOS 18.4.1 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software....
Read Full Article13 comments

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
10 minutes ago at 06:21 am
After recently seeing what's on there at someones house:

I'm blown away anyone is paying for it, let alone watching, the catalog of hot garbage time wasting "content".
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DEMinSoCAL Avatar
DEMinSoCAL
30 minutes ago at 06:01 am

If it's about Netflix, then it's interesting. It is one of the best apps for watching shows and movies.
For $25/mo (for the privilege of see all your 4K tv can display) it better be the best.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Skyscraperfan Avatar
Skyscraperfan
29 minutes ago at 06:01 am
I would prefer opting out of suggestions.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
scorpio vega Avatar
scorpio vega
35 minutes ago at 05:55 am
As much as I hate AI, this is actually useful sounding
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Adoniram Avatar
Adoniram
14 minutes ago at 06:16 am
I would love to be able to search by describing a scene in a movie or a particular plot thread and have the actual movie show up. That would be awesome.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments