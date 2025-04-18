Netflix's New AI Search Feature Will Understand Your Viewing Moods

Netflix is testing a new search feature powered by OpenAI technology that aims to improve how users discover content on the streaming platform, according to multiple reports.



The new AI-powered search capability will allow subscribers to use more natural language queries beyond traditional searches for genres or actors. Users will be able to search for content based on more specific criteria, including their mood, Bloomberg reports.

Netflix spokesperson MoMo Zhou confirmed to The Verge that the feature is currently being tested with select users in Australia and New Zealand on iOS devices. Zhou added that the test will expand to the United States "in the coming weeks and months," although there are currently no plans to extend the feature beyond iOS.

During Netflix's first-quarter earnings call, CEO Greg Peters spoke about the importance of improving content discovery on the platform.

"There is more room to improve the discovery and recommendation experience, and therefore provide more value for members, and therefore find the biggest audiences for our titles," Peters said.

The new search functionality is opt-in for users, suggesting Netflix is taking a cautious approach with its latest AI feature-in-testing. "It's early days for the feature and we're really in a learn and listen phase for this beta," Zhou said.

AI search comes alongside other user experience improvements, including a redesign of Netflix's TV app homepage – the first major structural change to the interface in over a decade, according to Peters. The company plans to roll out the redesign later this year.

Netflix has employed AI and machine learning for its recommendation algorithms in the past, but this new search function will be an expansion of the company's use of generative AI technology.

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos has previously stated that AI will help improve filmmaking, but it won't replace creative personnel like screenwriters and actors. It's a sensitive topic in Hollywood where many have expressed concerns about AI potentially cutting jobs and reducing costs.

Netflix reported a 12.5% increase in first-quarter revenue, reaching $10.54 billion compared to the same period last year.