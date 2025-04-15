Foldable iPhone Set to Use Exclusively Samsung OLED Panels

Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone (aka "iPhone Fold") will use OLED panels exclusively supplied by Samsung Display, reports Business Korea.



Apple's decision to rely exclusively on Samsung Display is noteworthy, as it marks a departure from Apple's usual strategy of sourcing components from multiple suppliers to reduce costs and ensure consistent quality.

Apple's decision to use Samsung as the sole supplier of the OLED panels, leaving out LG Display and China's BOE, was reportedly down to Samsung's "technological edge in minimizing screen creases."

"For Apple, which prioritizes quality over price when selecting component suppliers, Samsung was the only viable choice," stated an industry insider quoted in the report.

Based on previous reports, when the device is folded, users will interact with a 5.5-inch outer display that is similar to a typical iPhone screen, while unfolding it will reveal a larger 7.8-inch iPad-style screen with a punch-hole camera. The inner display is said to be virtually crease-free, and the screen dimensions have been corroborated by two reputable sources. Instead of Face ID, Apple is said to be using Touch ID integrated into the side button to save internal space.

According to Business Korea, the supply volume for Apple's foldable iPhone, expected to launch late next year, has not yet been finalised. However, industry expectations suggest it could exceed its initially projected annual level of 9 million units, and potentially reach over 15 million units.