Beats Launches iPhone 16 Cases in New Sunrise Pink and Twilight Blue Colors

Back in September as part of the iPhone 16 launch, Apple's Beats brand surprisingly launched cases for new iPhone lineup, available in four colors and featuring MagSafe and Camera Control support.



Beats today is expanding its case lineup with two additional colors, Sunrise Pink and Twilight Blue, with the new cases including the iconic Beats logo in the center of the rear rather than the ‌MagSafe‌ alignment guides seen on the original versions.

The cases are made of a polycarbonate back with flexible sidewalls for shock absorption, and they feature a glossy scratch-resistant exterior coating and a soft microfiber interior. Camera Control support is enabled via a sapphire crystal button coupled to a conductive layer to transmit finger movements to the button on the phone.

The two new colors of cases are available for all four models in the ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup, and are priced at $49. They're available through Apple's online store starting today, and will be at Apple Store retail locations starting tomorrow.