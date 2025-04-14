OpenAI Launches New Coding-Focused GPT-4.1 Models

OpenAI today announced the launch of three new GPT models that are available through the OpenAI API. Called GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 mini, and GPT-4.1 nano, the models are not available for ChatGPT at the current time.

GPT-4.1 includes major improvements in coding, instruction following, and long context, according to OpenAI. The models outperform GPT-4o and GPT-4o mini in all tasks, especially coding tasks. The new models support up to one million tokens of context, and can use that for better long-context comprehension.

On SWE-bench Verified, GPT-4.1 showed a 21.4 percent improvement over GPT-4o for coding, and a 26.6 percent improvement over GPT-4.5. The slimmed down GPT-4.1 mini matches or exceeds GPT-4o with reduced latency and an 83 percent lower cost. GPT-4.1 nano is OpenAI's fastest and cheapest model, ideal for classification, autocompletion, and similar tasks.

OpenAI says that many of the improvements in GPT-4.1 have already been incorporated into the ChatGPT version of GPT-4o, with more functionality to be added in the future. All GPT-4.1 models have a cutoff date of June 2024, which means they are up to date on events that took place before then.

With the introduction of GPT-4.1, OpenAI is deprecating GPT-4.5 in the API, as GPT-4.1 offers much of the same functionality at a lower cost.

GPT-4.1 costs $2 per million input tokens and $8 per million output tokens, while GPT-4.1 mini costs $0.40 per million input tokens and $1.60 per million output tokens. GPT-4.1 nano is just $0.10 per million input tokens and $0.40 per million output tokens. Customized models are available at a higher price.

sw1tcher
sw1tcher
36 minutes ago at 02:10 pm

GPT-4.1 includes major improvements in coding, instruction following
This will be helpful in the school system with getting students to follow instructions. We need to making sure that first graders, or even pre-Ks, have A.1. teaching in every year. This will be a wonderful thing.
Score: 4 Votes
Populus
Populus
50 minutes ago at 01:56 pm
Wait wait wait… OpenAI is deprecating (at least on the API models) the recently announced GPT-4.5 because they just released GPT-4.1 which is superior? Hmmm why not call it GPT-4.6 if it’s superior?
Score: 3 Votes
karnac
karnac
39 minutes ago at 02:06 pm
Maybe they could use AI to come up with a logical naming scheme.
Score: 3 Votes
Adam089
Adam089
36 minutes ago at 02:09 pm
And then there is Siri
Score: 2 Votes
neotint
neotint
43 minutes ago at 02:02 pm
4.1? ClosedAI continues with the weirdness... It'd be better if they named it 4o-Newer, and then after that 4o-Newer-Newest.
Score: 1 Votes
picpicmac
picpicmac
11 minutes ago at 02:34 pm
Just in time for the new COBOL programs...
Score: 1 Votes
