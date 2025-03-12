Apple Adds Disclosure About Delayed Siri Features to iPhone 16 Pages

Apple continues to inform customers that a more personalized version of Siri has been delayed.



As noted by 9to5Mac today, Apple has added the following disclosure to all of the iPhone 16 product pages on its website:

Siri's personal context understanding, onscreen awareness, and in-app actions are in development and will be available with a future software update.

The overall Apple Intelligence page has gained similar fine print below each delayed Siri feature:

This feature is in development and will be available with a future software update.

We previously reported that Apple removed references to the personalized Siri entirely in some spots on its website, for now. And on its YouTube channel, Apple recently hid an iPhone 16 Pro ad in which actress Bella Ramsey demonstrated a personalized Siri feature.

In a statement last week, Apple confirmed that it needed more time to finish developing the new Siri features. Apple said it aimed to begin rolling out the features "in the coming year," but it did not provide a more specific timeframe.

Apple's full statement:

Siri helps our users find what they need and get things done quickly, and in just the past six months, we've made Siri more conversational, introduced new features like type to Siri and product knowledge, and added an integration with ChatGPT. We've also been working on a more personalized Siri, giving it more awareness of your personal context, as well as the ability to take action for you within and across your apps. It's going to take us longer than we thought to deliver on these features and we anticipate rolling them out in the coming year.

Our best guess is that the personalized Siri will launch at some point between iOS 19 in September 2025 and iOS 19.4 in March 2026.

Whenever they launch, the Siri upgrades will include understanding of a user's personal context, on-screen awareness, and deeper per-app controls. For example, during its WWDC 2024 keynote, Apple showed an iPhone user asking Siri about their mother's flight and lunch reservation plans based on info from the Mail and Messages apps.

The new capabilities will be powered by Apple Intelligence, so you will need an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16e, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, or any of the iPhone 17 models coming later this year.