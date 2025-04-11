NYT: Apple's AI Struggles Began with 2023 Chip Budget Dispute

by

Apple's current struggles with Apple Intelligence and Siri began in early 2023 when AI head John Giannandrea sought approval from CEO Tim Cook to purchase more AI chips for development, according to a new report from The New York Times.

apple intelligence black
Cook initially approved doubling the team's chip budget, but CFO Luca Maestri reportedly reduced the increase to less than half that amount, and instead encouraged the team to make existing chips more efficient.

The lack of adequate GPU resources meant Apple's AI team had to negotiate for computing power from providers like Google and Amazon.

At the time, Apple's data centers had about 50,000 GPUs that were more than five years old – far fewer than the hundreds of thousands of chips being purchased by competitors like Microsoft, Google, and Meta.

The NYT report goes on to cover the leadership conflicts within the company, describing a power struggle between Robby Walker, who oversaw Siri, and Sebastien Marineau-Mes, a senior executive with the software team. The two reportedly battled over who would spearhead Siri's new capabilities, with both ultimately receiving pieces of the project.

Apple Intelligence faced significant delays after internal testing revealed Siri was inaccurate on nearly a third of requests. Apple subsequently admitted that it would take longer than expected to roll out the more personalized ‌Siri‌ experience, and that these features will be rolled out "in the coming year."

However, according to the report, Apple still plans to release its enhanced Siri experience this fall. The functionality includes personal context, onscreen awareness, and improved app integration. Some Apple executives reportedly aren't concerned about the delay, and believe competitors haven't perfected AI either, giving Apple time to get it right.

Following the delay, software chief Craig Federighi reorganized executives, removing responsibility for the new Siri from Giannandrea and reassigning it to Mike Rockwell, who leads the Vision Pro division. The details of Apple's Siri team changes and the delayed Siri revamp were previously reported by Bloomberg and The Information.

For more details on Apple's internal issues, including political infighting, budget constraints, and talent drain, see The New York Times' full report.

Tags: Apple Intelligence Guide, New York Times

Popular Stories

Alleged iOS 19 Icons Front Page Tech

iOS 19 Leak Reveals Alleged New Design With Rounder App Icons, Floating Tab Bar, and More

Monday April 7, 2025 3:13 pm PDT by
YouTube channel Front Page Tech is back today with another video that provides a closer look at iOS 19's alleged design changes. The video contains re-created renders of iOS 19, which are allegedly based on real footage of the software update, provided by sources within Apple. Overall, iOS 19 is expected to have a more glass-like, visionOS-inspired design, with added translucency for user...
Read Full Article238 comments
iOS 18 Siri Personal Context

Report Reveals Internal Chaos Behind Apple's Siri Failure

Thursday April 10, 2025 7:15 am PDT by
A new report from The Information today reveals much of the internal turmoil behind Apple Intelligence's revamped version of Siri. Apple apparently weighed up multiple options for the backend of Apple Intelligence. One initial idea was to build both small and large language models, dubbed "Mini Mouse" and "Mighty Mouse," to run locally on iPhones and in the cloud, respectively. Siri's...
Read Full Article308 comments
M6 MacBook Pro Feature 1

Waiting for the Perfect MacBook Pro? 2026 Might Be the Year

Thursday April 10, 2025 4:19 am PDT by
Apple in October 2024 overhauled its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, adding M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, Thunderbolt 5 ports on higher-end models, display changes, and more. That's quite a lot of updates in one go, but if you think this means a further major refresh for the MacBook Pro is now several years away, think again. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said he expects only a small...
Read Full Article101 comments
iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

iPhone 17 Pro's New Rear Camera Bar 'Same Color As Rest of Device'

Monday April 7, 2025 2:09 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models will feature a redesigned rear camera panel that spans the width of the device, but it will be the same color as the iPhone itself, rather than being part of a two-tone design. That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, the reporter says the iPhone 17 Pro won't have a two-toned back, as some renders have...
Read Full Article65 comments
iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

5 Biggest Changes Rumored for iPhone 17 Pro

Tuesday April 8, 2025 2:38 am PDT by
Later this year, Apple will introduce the iPhone 17 series, which includes the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, two new high-end flagship devices that will be sold alongside the regular iPhone 17 and an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. If you have been holding out for the iPhone 17 Pro or its bigger sibling, here are five of the biggest changes, informed by the latest reports and...
Read Full Article82 comments
iPhone Assembly

Trump Believes Apple Could Manufacture iPhones in the U.S.

Tuesday April 8, 2025 12:08 pm PDT by
U.S. President Donald Trump "absolutely" believes that Apple could manufacture its iPhones and other devices in the United States, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said today during a media briefing. Leavitt was asked whether Trump thought that iPhone manufacturing is the kind of technology that could move to the U.S. "Absolutely, he believes we have the labor, we have the workforce, we have ...
Read Full Article602 comments
Apple Northbrook

Apple Store in Chicago Area Permanently Closing Later This Month

Wednesday April 9, 2025 9:56 am PDT by
Apple will be permanently closing its store at the Northbrook Court shopping mall in the Chicago suburb of Northbrook on April 26, the company has announced. Apple has added the following notice to the store's web page:Thank you Northbook. Apple Northbrook is closing on April 26 at 7pm. We're still here for you. Please visit apple.com/retail to find your nearest store.Apple Northbrook opened ...
Read Full Article35 comments
iOS 18

iOS 18.4.1 Update Coming Soon for iPhones

Wednesday April 9, 2025 8:56 am PDT by
Apple employees are testing iOS 18.4.1 for iPhones, according to the MacRumors visitor logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions. The software update will likely be released in a week or two, if not sooner. As the version number implies, iOS 18.4.1 will obviously be a minor update that addresses software bugs and/or security vulnerabilities. There are no...
Read Full Article21 comments
iOS 19 visionOS UI Elements

All the Design Changes Rumored for iOS 19 So Far

Tuesday April 8, 2025 2:04 pm PDT by
Apple is going to unveil iOS 19 in just about two months at its June WWDC event, and rumors suggest that it's going to bring a big change to the iPhone's design. It's been described as the most notable design overhaul since iOS 7, so it should be an exciting update. We've rounded up everything we've heard so far about the design changes coming to iOS 19. visionOS-like design with...
Read Full Article48 comments

Top Rated Comments

vogam Avatar
vogam
28 minutes ago at 04:48 am

Here before people start crying like a little baby
here to see your ctrl+c/ctrl+v crying comments about other people start crying [...]
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Falco McGregor Avatar
Falco McGregor
24 minutes ago at 04:51 am
So now we have John Giannandrea or people close to him leaking to the press that the Apple Intelligence issues aren’t his fault. Reports from Bloomberg, The Information and now The NY Times on this are basically spinning narratives from the different camps at Apple to pin the blame. And at the end of the day, it sounds like most of these features will be out by September anyway. Embarrassing for sure but not nearly as big a story as the macro-economic forces that are far more a threat to Apple in the next three years.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wanha Avatar
wanha
23 minutes ago at 04:53 am
Sounds like Apple committed the cardinal sin of innovation:

Trying to innovate in a cost-effective way.

That's a contradiction, because innovation requires exploring unknown territory, which means trying approaches that may not work.

Without this exploration, a company limits itself to incremental improvements within known boundaries - ie not actual innovation.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antnythr Avatar
antnythr
31 minutes ago at 04:45 am
Apple Employees: Can we have AI?

Apple: We have AI at home

The AI at home:

At the time, Apple's data centers had about 50,000 GPUs that were more than five years old — far fewer than the hundreds of thousands of chips being purchased by competitors like Microsoft, Google, and Meta.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Adam Warlock Avatar
Adam Warlock
23 minutes ago at 04:52 am
Sounds like a ridiculous excuse. The extra horsepower is certainly welcome, but does not prevent development of AI.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
brijazz Avatar
brijazz
12 minutes ago at 05:04 am

I think Apple’s approach of not creating their own LLM is great. They should also let the user choose their own model (and not limit to ChatGPT). Where they’ve gone wrong is their ability to write software and ship code.
You might like my approach to hitting home runs, but if I can't get my bat on the ball it doesn't matter much.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments