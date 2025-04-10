Razer Launches PC Remote Play for Streaming Games to iPhones and iPads

Razer today announced the official launch of Razer PC Remote Play, which is designed to allow Razer PC users to stream their games directly to mobile devices like the iPhone and the iPad.



According to Razer, the platform provides ultra-smooth, high-fidelity gameplay on smartphones and tablets, with support for all iOS-compatible gaming controllers for a PC gaming experience on the go. On the ‌iPad‌, there's also support for keyboards, mice, and trackpads.

PC users can browse through, configure, and launch PC games from an ‌iPhone‌ or an ‌iPad‌, as well as customize controls, record and share gameplay, and more. Razer PC Remote Play is able to automatically optimize games to match the maximum resolution and refresh rate of a mobile device without having a fixed aspect ratio.

On an ‌iPhone‌ or an ‌iPad‌ running iOS 18 or iPadOS 18, users will need to install Razer Nexus and Razer PC Remote Play, and on a PC running Windows 11 or later, Remote Play needs to be enabled in Razer Cortex. More information is available on Razer's website.