Key Apple Supplier Eyeing Production Move to US in Response to Tariffs

by

Apple supplier Luxshare is weighing the possibility of manufacturing some products in the United States as it seeks to address the implications of new tariffs on goods exported from China, Reuters reports.

airpods 4 blue hue
The comments were made by Luxshare chairwoman Wang Laichun during a telephone call with analysts, the transcript of which was seen by Reuters. Luxshare is one of Apple's key suppliers and plays a major role in the production of high-end iPhone models, AirPods, Apple Watches, and the Vision Pro.

In the call, Wang noted that while the United States' newly imposed tariffs would have limited short-term financial impact due to the small volume of finished goods Luxshare currently exports directly to the U.S., the company is nonetheless examining its global investment strategy with an eye toward reducing exposure to future trade disruptions. She said that the company may idle certain investment plans in China while evaluating new facilities elsewhere, including in the United States.

In addition to its operations in China, Luxshare has manufacturing and research facilities in several countries including Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Mexico, and the United States. Its presence in the U.S. remains limited, and the company did not provide further detail about where or when any potential expansion in American manufacturing might occur. However, Wang emphasized that any move to develop new production lines in countries where the company already operates would take approximately 12 to 18 months.

CEmajr Avatar
CEmajr
46 minutes ago at 06:30 am
What? Companies actually considering moving manufacturing to the US? Who would've thought...
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bigcat318 Avatar
bigcat318
17 minutes ago at 06:58 am
Wow people really read the words "examining", "may" and "did not provide further detail about where or when any potential expansion in American manufacturing might occur" and immediately jumped to the tariffs are bringing manufacturing back to the US. Their entire response could be summed up in the nonresponse of "we're looking in to it".
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JapanApple Avatar
JapanApple
43 minutes ago at 06:33 am
Oh my goodness, industry moving back to the United States. Who would’ve thought:p
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Yourbigpalal83 Avatar
Yourbigpalal83
29 minutes ago at 06:46 am
You know how long and expensive thats going to be? Its going to be YEARS before any assembly plants for apple products are up and running here in the US with all the red tape they got to go though, environmental evaluations, construction, etc?

Also...Who the hell are you going to staff these assembly plants with? Americans who dont have the skill set, the experience or the desire to do this kind of labor especially at the same prices people in china are doing it for.

Now, lets be totally real here...the conditions over seas where all these electronics are assembled are messed up no doubt, but they exists because people there are willing to do it for what little pay they get. Its not slavery, they are getting paid and anyone there (as far as i know) can get up and quit and walk out at any time...they are not held there at gunpoint (again as far as i know)....

BUT...do you really think us fat, lazy entitled americans are going to do the same labor, for the same pay? You best think otherwise because an American part time worker doesn't want to flip burgers without benefits for minimum wage. You really think they are going to work 12-18 hour shifts at less then minimum pay with no benefits building electronics?

NEVER HAPPENING. So even if you do bring back the jobs here in the States...the prices are going to increase so much for the product just to offset the cost of the Americans salary to build them and the items are going to be unafforable to most people, then the company is going to go under because they cant sell the items they are spending a fortune on building because it cost too much for them to build them here in the US.

Its a sad cold reality of business. Build for low, sell for high. Supply and demand. Apple isn't the only company doing that. Its been done this way for CENTURIES.

Trump still thinks its the 1800s where people are going to work in unsafe workhouses (Yes im using a Charles Dickens term here) using child labor for pennies, so the wealthy can get even wealthier!

The man is a idiot pure and simple and he's tanking the economy just to have the world kiss his ass, and he even said it. This is nothing more then a massive ego trip for him, and i got to hand it to the chinese for not kissing his ass.

Look..as an american i want good jobs here for myself and my fellow citizens. of course. I want jobs where we can make a livable wadge doing something we believe in and can be proud of. But i honestly do feel the days of us going to the assembly plant to build a product to sell on the market at retail, and have a dependable livable income were we can afford a home and raise a family, those days are behind us now.

Its not the industry revolution. Its not the world war 2 post war baby boom. its 2025. We live in an era of computers and automation and yes, sadly cheep overseas labor to assemble things and thats because of globalization for good or ill and thats been the way things have been done for nearly 40 years now and going backwards as trump is trying to do, is just idiotic.

This is just a major ego trip for him, a shallow ego from a idiotic man thats been forced on all of us!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
scorpio vega Avatar
scorpio vega
17 minutes ago at 06:59 am
I hope none of these companies cave in. I say this as a begrudging American.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DBZmusicboy01 Avatar
DBZmusicboy01
13 minutes ago at 07:03 am

No matter what, 2 years will go by, better to start moving and building now than to sit and do nothing.
We won’t have a country left in 2 years. Unless the Orange Character/Anti-Christ gets impeached.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
