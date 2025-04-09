Key Apple Supplier Eyeing Production Move to US in Response to Tariffs

Apple supplier Luxshare is weighing the possibility of manufacturing some products in the United States as it seeks to address the implications of new tariffs on goods exported from China, Reuters reports.



The comments were made by Luxshare chairwoman Wang Laichun during a telephone call with analysts, the transcript of which was seen by Reuters. Luxshare is one of Apple's key suppliers and plays a major role in the production of high-end iPhone models, AirPods, Apple Watches, and the Vision Pro.

In the call, Wang noted that while the United States' newly imposed tariffs would have limited short-term financial impact due to the small volume of finished goods Luxshare currently exports directly to the U.S., the company is nonetheless examining its global investment strategy with an eye toward reducing exposure to future trade disruptions. She said that the company may idle certain investment plans in China while evaluating new facilities elsewhere, including in the United States.

In addition to its operations in China, Luxshare has manufacturing and research facilities in several countries including Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Mexico, and the United States. Its presence in the U.S. remains limited, and the company did not provide further detail about where or when any potential expansion in American manufacturing might occur. However, Wang emphasized that any move to develop new production lines in countries where the company already operates would take approximately 12 to 18 months.