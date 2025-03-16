iOS 19 to Have Some of the 'Biggest' Design Changes in iPhone's History

by

Apple is planning some of the "biggest iOS and macOS redesigns in its history," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

iOS 19 visionOS UI Elements
In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman reiterated that iOS 19 will have a visionOS-like design with more transparent interfaces:

The new interfaces will adopt the design principles introduced in visionOS, the software for Apple's Vision Pro headset. That includes greater transparency and new types of windows and buttons — and that should make all Apple devices feel more consistent and familiar.

iOS 19's more transparent design has already been leaked for the Camera app, and the new look will likely extend to notifications and more.

The visionOS-like design changes have been rumored by three sources so far, so there is a good chance that this rumor is true.

Similar design changes are coming to the iPad and Mac with iPadOS 19 and macOS 16, respectively, according to Gurman.

He previously said the iOS 19 design changes will be the biggest since iOS 7.

Apple should announce iOS 19 at WWDC 2025 in June, with the first developer beta to follow shortly after the keynote. The software update will be released to the general public in September, alongside the iPhone 17 series.

Related Roundup: iOS 19
Tag: Mark Gurman

Popular Stories

ios 18 4 carplay

Apple Upgrades CarPlay in Two Ways

Wednesday March 12, 2025 6:05 am PDT by
The upcoming iOS 18.4 update for the iPhone includes a smaller but meaningful improvement for Apple's in-car iPhone mirroring system CarPlay. Specifically, CarPlay now shows a third row of icons, up from two rows previously. However, this change is only visible in vehicles with a larger center display. For example, a MacRumors Forums member noticed the change in a Toyota Tundra with a...
Read Full Article55 comments
Apple More Personal Siri Ad

John Gruber Says 'Something is Rotten' at Apple

Wednesday March 12, 2025 7:39 pm PDT by
Daring Fireball's John Gruber today shared some strongly-worded comments about Apple's delayed personalized Siri features. Gruber is a well-known Apple pundit who has been writing about the company for more than two decades. In a blog post titled "Something Is Rotten in the State of Cupertino," Gruber said Apple's credibility has been "damaged" by the delay:Keynote by keynote, product by...
Read Full Article609 comments
airpods pro 2 gradient

AirPods Pro 3 Launch Now Just Months Away: Here's What We Know

Tuesday March 11, 2025 3:26 am PDT by
Despite being released over two years ago, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 continue to dominate the wireless earbud market. However, with the AirPods Pro 3 expected to launch in 2025, anyone thinking of buying Apple's premium earbuds may be wondering if the next generation is worth holding out for. Apart from their audio and noise-canceling performance, which are generally regarded as excellent for...
Read Full Article47 comments
Apple Maps vs Google Maps Feature

iOS 18.4 Adds a Highly-Requested Setting to iPhones — But Not in U.S.

Wednesday March 12, 2025 1:05 pm PDT by
iPhones are finally getting a much-requested setting, but availability is limited. The upcoming iOS 18.4 update introduces an option to set a default navigation app, other than Apple Maps, but unfortunately this new setting is limited to users in the EU. There, you can now set an app like Google Maps or Waze as your default navigation app on the iPhone by opening the Settings app and tapping ...
Read Full Article118 comments
iphone 17 pro asherdipps

iPhone 17 Pro Max Rumors Allegedly Refer to 'iPhone 17 Ultra' Model

Friday March 14, 2025 7:56 am PDT by
If you've been following iPhone rumors over the last few years, you may remember reading reports that Apple flirted with the idea of introducing a super high-end "Ultra" model that would either replace its Pro Max device or sit above it in Apple's smartphone hirearchy. These reports appeared in the pre-launch iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 rumor cycles, but ultimately came to nothing. Now though, the...
Read Full Article143 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Render Front Page Tech

iPhone 17 Pro Machined Parts Leak Reflects Camera Redesign Rumors

Thursday March 13, 2025 3:07 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to feature a significant design overhaul, and a new image apparently taken on an assembly line for the unreleased devices appears to confirm the biggest rumored change. Render of an iPhone 17 Pro model shared by Jon Prosser The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are rumored to adopt a horizontal camera bar reminiscent of Google's Pixel...
Read Full Article87 comments
Generic iOS 19 Feature Mock Light

iOS 19 Will Bring Biggest Design Overhaul Since iOS 7

Monday March 10, 2025 12:17 pm PDT by
Apple is planning for a major design overhaul of the iPhone, iPad, and Mac interfaces with the introduction of iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 later this year, reports Bloomberg. The update will "fundamentally change" the look of Apple's operating system, introducing a more consistent cross-platform experience. Apple plans to update the style of icons, menus, apps, windows, and system...
Read Full Article260 comments
Sad Siri Feature

Kuo: Apple Knows Apple Intelligence is 'Underwhelming' and Won't Drive iPhone Upgrades

Thursday March 13, 2025 9:32 am PDT by
The Apple Intelligence features that Apple introduced with iOS 18 are not pushing people to upgrade their iPhones, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reiterated today. Apple's recent Siri failures are also going to have an impact on 2025 iPhone shipments, which the market is beginning to realize. As early as last July, Kuo said expectations that Apple Intelligence could drive iPhone upgrades were...
Read Full Article291 comments
Sad Siri Feature

Kuo: Cook Should Personally Address Siri Apple Intelligence Failure

Thursday March 13, 2025 4:02 pm PDT by
Apple made a major misstep with the way that it handled the delay of Apple Intelligence features for Siri, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today. Announcing the delay through a press statement was a bad decision, and Apple should instead have gone through official channels. Kuo referenced the well-known "Antennagate" PR crisis when the iPhone 4 launched in 2010, and the way that then Apple...
Read Full Article431 comments

Top Rated Comments

Kyle crane Avatar
Kyle crane
37 minutes ago at 10:38 am
Man this sh*t is said before every new iOS release

And all we get is a buggy unstable release

Just look at how poor iOS 18 is
Where is the polish which iOS carried for all these years??
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ricketysquire Avatar
ricketysquire
29 minutes ago at 10:47 am
Ah yes, IOS Vista Aero Glass
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fumi2014 Avatar
fumi2014
23 minutes ago at 10:53 am
Move the chairs and table around yet again.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
winxmac Avatar
winxmac
35 minutes ago at 10:40 am
Enough with Gurman already! He's never a credible source. Always changes statements until go time.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
pischu12 Avatar
pischu12
30 minutes ago at 10:46 am
Truthfully ( please ) new design changes is not what the goal should be? May I kindly suggest :

1) Battery efficiency excellence ---> Battery lasting one week
2) Storage efficiency excellence-----> Programs taking less space for the same function.
3) Processing efficiency excellence----> Apps running leaner & faster vs faster chips repeatedly.
4) Security efficiency excellence .

With much appreciation and incredible respect for the people who write code & engineers out there !!!!!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
18 minutes ago at 10:57 am
Let me guess, they will pull the redesign at the last minute according to unnamed sources and will focus on “stability” instead…
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments