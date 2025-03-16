iOS 19 to Have Some of the 'Biggest' Design Changes in iPhone's History

Apple is planning some of the "biggest iOS and macOS redesigns in its history," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman reiterated that iOS 19 will have a visionOS-like design with more transparent interfaces:

The new interfaces will adopt the design principles introduced in visionOS, the software for Apple's Vision Pro headset. That includes greater transparency and new types of windows and buttons — and that should make all Apple devices feel more consistent and familiar.

iOS 19's more transparent design has already been leaked for the Camera app, and the new look will likely extend to notifications and more.

The visionOS-like design changes have been rumored by three sources so far, so there is a good chance that this rumor is true.

Similar design changes are coming to the iPad and Mac with iPadOS 19 and macOS 16, respectively, according to Gurman.

He previously said the iOS 19 design changes will be the biggest since iOS 7.

Apple should announce iOS 19 at WWDC 2025 in June, with the first developer beta to follow shortly after the keynote. The software update will be released to the general public in September, alongside the iPhone 17 series.