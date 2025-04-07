Apple to Lessen Tariff Impact by Shipping More iPhones From India

by

To lessen the impact from the tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump is putting in place this month, Apple will import more iPhones to the U.S. from India, reports The Wall Street Journal.

apple india
The 26 percent tariff on goods imported from India will be less of a hit to Apple's bottom line than the 54 percent tariff on goods from China, the 46 percent tariff in Vietnam, or the 36 percent tariff in Thailand.

Apple does not plan to make major changes to its supply chain because the tariff situation is "too uncertain." Sourcing more U.S. iPhones from India will offset the cost of the tariffs in China, and Apple is viewing that as a short term solution while it attempts to persuade Trump into giving its devices an exemption. Apple CEO Tim Cook was successful getting Apple devices exempted from tariffs during Trump's first term, but he has had less luck so far this time around.

Apple has been working to ramp up manufacturing in India for the last several years, and it will make 25 million iPhones in India this year. By redirecting iPhones made in India to the U.S. market, Apple can meet approximately 50 percent of U.S. iPhone demand in 2025.

While Trump has set tariffs on Chinese goods at 54 percent, he said today that he would increase them if China does not remove the 34 percent reciprocal tariff that it announced on Friday.

Over the weekend, a report from The Wall Street Journal suggested that the current tariff on goods from China could increase Apple's component cost for the ‌iPhone‌ significantly. An iPhone 16 Pro that costs Apple $580 now, for example, could cost $850 with tariffs.

Trump is pushing for companies like Apple to make their devices in the United States, but that is not feasible because it is more affordable for Apple to pay the tariffs than to attempt to move manufacturing to a country that does not have the number of skilled workers available for the kind of advanced fabrication that Apple requires.

Apple earlier this year announced plans to spend $500 billion on U.S. manufacturing, with the company aiming to create Apple Intelligence servers and other similar products that have lower demand.

Apple could employ other strategies to deal with the tariffs, including pressuring suppliers for lower prices and absorbing some of the cost, but it is quite possible that Apple will raise its prices in the near future.

Trump's tariff plans have caused stocks to drop significantly over the course of the last three days, with Apple stock down nearly 20 percent since last Wednesday.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Popular Stories

2024 iPhone Boxes Feature

iPhones Could Cost Up to $2,300 in the U.S. Due to Tariffs, Analyst Says

Friday April 4, 2025 9:30 am PDT by
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that steep tariffs will be applied to imports from many countries, starting April 9. The tariffs could have a significant impact on Apple, as the company assembles the majority of iPhones in China, and products imported to the U.S. from China will be subject to a 54% tariff. iPhone prices could increase by up to 43% in the U.S. due to the...
Read Full Article629 comments
iphone 16 pro colors 1

Is Now the Time to Upgrade Apple Devices Before Tariffs Lead to Price Increases?

Friday April 4, 2025 3:41 pm PDT by
If you have an older Apple device that you've been considering upgrading, you're probably wondering how the newly announced tariffs might impact prices going forward, and whether it's worth buying now before there's a price hike. Given analyst and economist responses to the tariffs, market panic, and Trump's stance on the current financial chaos, the answer is that making a purchase...
Read Full Article604 comments
iOS 19 Mock WWDC25 Feature

iOS 19 Expected to Run on These iPhones

Monday March 31, 2025 5:28 pm PDT by
iOS 19 will not be available on the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or the iPhone XS Max, according a private account on social media site X that has accurately provided information on device compatibility in the past. The iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max all have an A12 Bionic chip, so it looks like iOS 19 will discontinue support for that chip. All other iPhones that run iOS 18 are expected...
Read Full Article154 comments
iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

iPhone 17 Pro's New Rear Camera Bar 'Same Color As Rest of Device'

Monday April 7, 2025 2:09 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models will feature a redesigned rear camera panel that spans the width of the device, but it will be the same color as the iPhone itself, rather than being part of a two-tone design. That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, the reporter says the iPhone 17 Pro won't have a two-toned back, as some renders have...
Read Full Article44 comments
iphone x front back

Apple Planning 'Bold' New 20th Anniversary Design for 2027 iPhone Pro

Monday April 7, 2025 2:46 am PDT by
Apple is preparing a "major shake-up" for the iPhone's 20th anniversary in 2027, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. iPhone X released in 2017 for 10th anniversary Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple plans to launch a foldable iPhone alongside a "bold" new iPhone Pro model that makes more extensive use of glass. Could this mean Apple plans to realize former...
Read Full Article78 comments
iPhone 17 Pro 34ths Perspective

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 10 New Features

Sunday March 23, 2025 10:00 am PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of March 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone ...
Read Full Article255 comments

Top Rated Comments

Furman Avatar
Furman
56 minutes ago at 12:50 pm
Trump is a moron.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cateye Avatar
cateye
29 minutes ago at 01:17 pm

No exemptions. Build your products in the US. An estimated 35% of all iPhone are sold in the US, so 35% of them should be manufactured in the US.
Manufacture what exactly? The final assembly? (currently China, India, Brazil) The processor? (currently Taiwan) The camera modules? (currently Japan and China) The memory and storage (could be sourced from any one of a number of countries varying across a production run) The Corning glass surface? (currently USA) The metallic frame? (currently China)

Do you suggest Apple fully manufacture each iPhone for each country in which it is sold, efficiencies be damned?

A fully integrated device made to exacting tolerances at a reasonable price or medieval protectionism. Pick one.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xDENTALPLANx Avatar
xDENTALPLANx
57 minutes ago at 12:49 pm
America is already looking greater, excellent job ??
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
1 hour ago at 12:44 pm
With Trump's volatility, he might just say that any company moving from one country to another (as opposed to back to the US) to lessen the effects of tariffs, will be subject to both (54+26). Who knows? Certainly not the markets, or even his own people.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
57 minutes ago at 12:49 pm

Apple will import more iPhones to the U.S. from India, reports The Wall Street Journal ('https://www.wsj.com/tech/apple-iphone-production-china-tariffs-6cc37f40').
it's not a report - it's a guess ...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jarman92 Avatar
jarman92
31 minutes ago at 01:14 pm

If China continues to retaliate, their economy will continue to crash all the more.
"Don't try to defend yourself or I'll just beat you even harder."
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments