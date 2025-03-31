iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4 Address 50+ Vulnerabilities
The iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4 updates that Apple released today include a long list of fixes for security vulnerabilities, though none of the issues addressed were known to have been actively exploited.
iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 fix 60 vulnerabilities, including an issue that could allow sensitive keychain data to be accessible from an iOS backup, a problem where password autofill filled a password even after a failed authentication, and a bug that could allow hidden photos to be viewed without authentication.
Apple has a full list of iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 fixes in its security support document. There's a separate security support document for macOS Sequoia 15.4, and the macOS Sequoia 15.4 update addresses over 120 vulnerabilities with everything from AirDrop and the App Store to the Doc and Kernel.
Because iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4 fix so many vulnerabilities, it is a good idea to update as soon as possible even if there were no known instances of these security holes being used in the wild.
